Vedanta Q4 results - Profit surges 89%

Vedanta Ltd reported a record Q4 FY26 performance, with consolidated net profit surging 89% YoY to ₹9,352 crore, marking its highest-ever quarterly profit. Revenue rose 29% YoY to ₹51,524 crore, while EBITDA jumped 59% YoY to ₹18,447 crore. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to ~44%, up over 900 bps, driven by stronger commodity realisations, higher volumes, cost efficiencies, and favourable forex.

For FY26, net profit increased 22% YoY to ₹25,096 crore and revenue grew 15% to ₹1.74 lakh crore, supported by strong aluminium and zinc prices, operating leverage, and lower finance costs.

The company also strengthened its balance sheet, with net debt-to-EBITDA improving to 0.95x, a 14-quarter low. Vedanta shares gained ~4.83% to close at ₹775.

The results come ahead of its planned demerger effective May 1, with key businesses reclassified as discontinued operations under Ind AS 105, paving the way for separate listed entities in aluminium, oil & gas, iron ore, and power.