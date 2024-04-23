Petrol and Diesel prices today, 23rd April, 2024

Take a look at today’s Petrol and Diesel prices in major cities:
|City
|Petrol Rate (Rs/Litre)
|Diesel Rate (Rs/Litre)
|Bangalore
|99.84
|85.93
|Chandigarh
|94.24
|82.40
|Chennai
|100.75
|92.34
|Gurugram
|94.90
|87.76
|Kolkata
|103.94
|90.76
|Lucknow
|94.64
|87.75
|Mumbai
|104.21
|92.15
|New Delhi
|94.72
|87.62
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India unveil petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am. Managed by OMCs, these prices adapt to global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates, ensuring consumers stay informed about daily fuel cost variations.
Petrol and diesel pricing in India is shaped by multiple factors including freight charges, value-added tax (VAT), and local taxes, leading to varying rates across states.
Key factors influencing petrol and diesel prices include:
For feedback and suggestions, contact us at editorial@iifl.com.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.