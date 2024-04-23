iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 23rd April, 2024

23 Apr 2024 , 10:19 AM

Take a look at today’s Petrol and Diesel prices in major cities:

City Petrol Rate (Rs/Litre) Diesel Rate (Rs/Litre)
Bangalore 99.84 85.93
Chandigarh 94.24 82.40
Chennai 100.75 92.34
Gurugram 94.90 87.76
Kolkata 103.94 90.76
Lucknow 94.64 87.75
Mumbai 104.21 92.15
New Delhi 94.72 87.62

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India unveil petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am. Managed by OMCs, these prices adapt to global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates, ensuring consumers stay informed about daily fuel cost variations.

Petrol and diesel pricing in India is shaped by multiple factors including freight charges, value-added tax (VAT), and local taxes, leading to varying rates across states.

 

Key factors influencing petrol and diesel prices include:

  • Crude oil price: As the primary raw material, fluctuations in crude oil costs directly impact fuel prices.
  • Exchange rate (INR to USD): India’s reliance on crude oil imports makes it sensitive to currency exchange rate shifts.
  • Taxation: Central and state governments impose taxes, varying by region, significantly impacting fuel pricing.
  • Refining expenses: Costs associated with refining crude oil contribute to retail prices, influenced by factors like crude oil quality and refinery efficiency.
  • Demand: Market demand for petrol and diesel follows supply and demand principles, influencing pricing dynamics.

For feedback and suggestions, contact us at editorial@iifl.com.

Related Tags

  • diesel price
  • petrol and diesel
  • petrol price
  • petrol price in delhi
  • petrol price in mumbai
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.