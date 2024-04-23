Petrol and Diesel prices today, 23rd April, 2024

Take a look at today’s Petrol and Diesel prices in major cities:

City Petrol Rate (Rs/Litre) Diesel Rate (Rs/Litre) Bangalore 99.84 85.93 Chandigarh 94.24 82.40 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Gurugram 94.90 87.76 Kolkata 103.94 90.76 Lucknow 94.64 87.75 Mumbai 104.21 92.15 New Delhi 94.72 87.62

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India unveil petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am. Managed by OMCs, these prices adapt to global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates, ensuring consumers stay informed about daily fuel cost variations.

Petrol and diesel pricing in India is shaped by multiple factors including freight charges, value-added tax (VAT), and local taxes, leading to varying rates across states.

Key factors influencing petrol and diesel prices include:

Crude oil price: As the primary raw material, fluctuations in crude oil costs directly impact fuel prices.

Exchange rate (INR to USD): India's reliance on crude oil imports makes it sensitive to currency exchange rate shifts.

Taxation: Central and state governments impose taxes, varying by region, significantly impacting fuel pricing.

Refining expenses: Costs associated with refining crude oil contribute to retail prices, influenced by factors like crude oil quality and refinery efficiency.

Demand: Market demand for petrol and diesel follows supply and demand principles, influencing pricing dynamics.

