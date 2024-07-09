iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Commercial vehicle sales exceed estimates in Q1

9 Jul 2024 , 09:49 AM

Commercial vehicle sales, a key indicator of economic activity, exceeded estimates last quarter, owing to strong replacement demand and ongoing government infrastructure expenditure.

According to industry estimates, more than 234,000 trucks and buses were sold on the local market in the three months ending June, up 4.5% from 224,000 vehicles sold the previous year.

CV manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland said the sector projected sales to fall in the fiscal first half due to the introduction of the election model code of conduct and a perceived slowdown in infrastructure activity during an election year.

Demand momentum is likely to increase further in the second half, with sales rising by 9-12% to more than 1 million devices in FY25, breaking previous records. During the pre-pandemic peak in FY19, up to 1,007,311 trucks and buses were sold, followed by 967,878 units in the previous fiscal year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its real GDP growth prediction for FY25 to 7.2% from 7% in its June monetary policy review, citing improved global trade and a recovery in rural demand.

In the interim budget announced in February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman upped capital allocation for infrastructure development to a record ₹11.11 lakh Crore for FY 25.

Industry stakeholders anticipate that the emphasis on capital investment, particularly in growth-related initiatives, would continue even as government finances recover.

India’s fiscal deficit was 5.6% of GDP in FY24, down from the revised estimate of 5.8%. At the same time, the Centre’s net tax receipts in the previous fiscal year exceeded expectations, totaling ₹23.27 lakh Crore, or 100.1% of the year’s objective.

Overall, India is expected to spend ₹143 lakh Crore on infrastructure over the next seven fiscal years, through 2030, which will underpin truck and bus sales in the medium term.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Commercial Vehicle
  • FY25
  • Q1
  • sales
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.