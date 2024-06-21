Crude Oil Futures Dip

Crude oil futures declined in early trade on Friday due to the likelihood of prolonged high interest rates in Asia and the United States. However, a drop in U.S. oil inventories prevented prices from falling further.

Market Performance

Brent Futures for August Delivery : Down 11 cents to $85.60 per barrel by 0013 GMT.

: Down 11 cents to $85.60 per barrel by 0013 GMT. U.S. Crude: Down 9 cents to $81.20 per barrel.

Economic Indicators

Japan’s Inflation : Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.5% in May compared to a year earlier, indicating a potential for higher interest rates from the central bank in the coming months.

: Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.5% in May compared to a year earlier, indicating a potential for higher interest rates from the central bank in the coming months. U.S. Employment Data: Data released on Thursday showed a decrease in new unemployment claims for the week ending June 14, highlighting a strong job market. This strengthens the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve maintaining higher interest rates for an extended period.

Higher interest rates often slow down economic activity, which can reduce oil demand.

U.S. Oil Inventory Report