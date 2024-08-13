India Industrial Growth Falls to 4.2% in June from 6.2% in May

India’s industrial production fell to a five-month low of 4.2% in June from a seven-month high of 6.2% a month ago. The industrial growth was 4.0% in June last year.
The decline in industrial growth is mainly on account of a sharp deceleration in manufacturing output. The growth in manufacturing, which accounts for more than three-fourth of the total weight of Index of Industrial production, moderated to 2.6% in June from 5.0% a month ago.
The lower growth in industrial production is not surprising as eight core industries, which account for over 40% of the total weight of the Index of Industrial Production, had fallen to a 20-month low of 4.0% in June.
In Apr-Jun, the first quarter of 2024-25, industrial production grew 5.2% compared with 4.7% a year ago.
