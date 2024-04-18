iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

India's Oil Demand Surges 4.6% Despite Flat FY24 Output

18 Apr 2024 , 01:37 PM

India’s domestic production stayed constant in the fiscal year 2023–24 (FY24), but the country’s consumption of petroleum products climbed by 4.6% to 233.3 million metric tonnes (MMT).

A recent report from the oil ministry states that, aside from LPG, lubes, bitumen, petcoke, and LDO, the largest increases in petroleum production consumption (a measure of oil demand) in FY24 were 6.4% for motor spirit (MS), or petrol, 4.4% for high speed diesel (HSD), 11.8% for ATF, and 14.3% for naptha. 223 MMT of product were consumed in the prior year.

In contrast, domestic crude oil production in FY24 was 29.4 Million tonnes, essentially unchanged from the previous year’s 29.2 Million tonnes. In response, India imported the most crude oil of the year, accounting for 87.7% of the nation’s total oil needs, which were supplied by foreign nations. By contrast, in FY23 and FY22, India’s reliance on crude oil imports was 87.5% and 87.4%, respectively.

The Indian government has been pressuring the nation’s oil explorers, ONGC and Oil India Limited (OIL), to increase output in order to protect the nation from rising oil prices. The biggest oil and gas explorer in India, ONGC, wants to progressively increase output by FY25 by reversing years of declining production. To this end, the company is focusing on additional output from its Krishna Godavari (KG) basin. It is anticipated that the KG basin production surge will result in an 11% rise in the company’s overall oil production and a 15% increase in its gas production.

Regarding the crude trade, India has expanded the range of countries from which it purchases crude oil, having previously purchased from 29 to 37. This decision has been made to guarantee reasonably priced energy supplies in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • crude oil
  • Domestic Production
  • India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.