Over 23 Lakh New Enrollments for ESIC in May

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) enrolled 23.05 lakh new workers to the ESI plan in May 2024, the labour ministry announced on Wednesday.

In May 2024, up to 20,110 additional establishments were added to the ESI scheme’s social security coverage, offering social security for more workers, according to a ministry statement.

Furthermore, it revealed that net registration increased by 14% compared to 20.23 lakh in May 2023.

Out of the entire 23.05 lakh employees added this month, 11.15 lakh employees, or approximately 48.37% of the total registrations, are under the age of 25.

Furthermore, the net enrolment of female members was 4.47 lakh in May 2024. Throughout the month, 60 transsexual employees were enrolled under the ESI system.

The payroll data is tentative because data generation is an ongoing process, it stated.

