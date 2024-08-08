RBI monetary policy reaction: Mr. V. P. Nandakumar, MD & CEO, Manappuram Finance

Today’s MPC decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% did not come as any surprise as the rate setting committee once again reiterated its stand on containing inflation without sacrificing growth. More importantly, the apex bank has kept the GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal unchanged at 7.2% which underscores its stance of `withdrawing accommodation’ while supporting growth. The MPC has decided to keep the repo and other policy rates unchanged in view of its inflation forecast for the current fiscal pegged at 4.5%. Though headline CPI print is moderating, the apex bank has decided to keep a strict vigil on underlying price pressures in view of the higher food prices. The key takeaway from the Policy is that a rate cut may be three or four quarters away depending on evolving headline inflation print and economic growth.