iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RBI monetary policy reaction: Sandeep Yadav, Head-Fixed Income, DSP Mutual Fund

8 Aug 2024 , 01:21 PM

Central banks are not speculators. They are insurers. We repeat this statement we made last year.

We stated this last year (2023) when markets expected US CPI to fall and FED to do multiple rate cuts. At that time Powell mentioned risks of early rate cuts were far more than delayed rate cuts. If fed cut early and inflation rose, the damage to economy would be far worse than if fed cut late and growth fell. And how correct was FED, as inflation took about a year to fall closer to projected levels.

Todays’ RBI policy is in the same vein. If RBI were to sound dovish today, and inflation (or global yields) were to rise thereafter, then RBI would have played all its cards too soon.

The base case expectation is that the inflation and growth would come down globally, and in India. However, RBI needs to be aware of what-if scenario. What-if inflation and growth do not come mimicking US in 2023?

Sometimes Central bankers’ job may seem thankless. If growth indeed falls along with inflation, then a 20/20 hindsight would show that RBI has made a mistake today. However, it is more prudent for RBI to hedge against tail risks of higher inflation.

However, unlike central banks, we need to speculate to generate returns for our investors. We expect these tail risks of higher inflation to vanish in coming weeks. We expect most central bankers to be dovish – and we expect RBI will be too. We remain long on bonds.

Related Tags

  • DSP mutual fund
  • Head - Fixed Income
  • Sandeep Yadav
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.