iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RBI MPC policy review: Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

7 Jun 2024 , 02:17 PM

In alignment with the evolving growth-inflation dynamics and continued challenges in the global economy, we welcome the RBI’s prudent decision to maintain status quo on the repo rate and its stance on ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. We are encouraged by the resilience of the Indian economy, and further RBI’s increased projection on GDP growth at 7.2%, up from 7%. Against the backdrop of a favorable forecast of above-normal southwest monsoon, boost in investment activity and revival in rural demand, we remain optimistic on demand for credit through gold loans, MSME loans, microfinance and housing loans. We were also glad to witness the resilient performance showcased by the Indian financial ecosystem backed by improvement in asset quality, enhanced provisioning for bad loans, sustained capital adequacy and rise in profitability. Such recognitions encourage NBFCs like us to boost our growth multi-fold.

The other important aspect touched upon by MPC today was safeguarding consumer interest through guidelines on Key Facts Statement (KFS). We believe that the proposed Digital Payments Intelligence Platform by RBI to curb and mitigate growing digital payment frauds and continue to protect customers’ confidence in the Indian financial system is a very progressive step. As a trusted and compliant NBFC, we have taken proactive steps to strengthen our digital platforms to focus on cybersecurity and fraud detection so as to provide a safe and secure environment for our customers.

Related Tags

  • MD
  • Mr. George Alexander Muthoot
  • Muthoot Finance
  • RBI
  • RBI MPC
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.