iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Fed Minutes Spark Gold Rally Amid Rate Cut Talk

22 Aug 2024 , 09:37 AM

Gold held near all-time highs on Thursday as minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting confirmed predictions of a September interest rate decrease, with traders now looking forward to Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for insights into the rate outlook.

Spot gold remained unchanged at $2,511.80 per ounce as of 0030 GMT, down from a record high of $2,531.60 set on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures remained unchanged at $2,548.50.

Minutes from the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting revealed that officials were strongly inclined to decrease rates next month.

Traders have fully priced in Fed easing at the September meeting, with a 62% chance of a 25 basis point decrease, according to the CME FedWatch tool. A low interest rate environment tends to make non-yielding bullion more appealing.

The Fed minutes prepare the way for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which begins on Thursday and will feature a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.

Additionally, the Bureau of Labour Statistics altered payrolls for the April 2023-March 2024 period to show a 0.5% drop in jobs, or 818,000. This was on the higher end of market expectations of up to one million fewer jobs.

The market will now be watching for initial jobless claims data at 1230 GMT.

Spot silver declined 0.2% to $29.56 per ounce, while platinum increased 0.4% to $967.25 and palladium decreased 0.1% to $950.57.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Fed Minutes
  • gold
  • Rate cuts
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.