iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold prices gain

16 May 2024 , 09:04 AM

A weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields helped to push up gold prices on Thursday as reports suggested that U.S. inflation was slowing, which increased expectations that the Federal Reserve would decrease interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,393.21 an ounce. On Wednesday, the price of gold increased by 1%. Gold futures increased by 0.1% to $2,397.60.

Other currency holders found gold more appealing as the dollar dropped 0.2% compared to a basket of other major currencies. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to its lowest level in over a month.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% last month following increases of 0.4% in March and February. This indicates that inflation reversed course at the beginning of the second quarter, supporting expectations in the financial markets for a September interest rate reduction.

A government report on Wednesday indicated that inflation dropped somewhat in April, providing some hopeful news for Federal Reserve policymakers who are waiting to see further progress on inflation before lowering borrowing costs.

The opportunity cost of storing non-yielding gold is decreased by lower interest rates.

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, expressed optimism that inflation will continue to decline.

Regardless of who wins the White House in November, the U.S.-China trade war will inevitably intensify; nevertheless, the inflationary pressures this would bring about won’t automatically cause the Federal Reserve to adopt a more hawkish position on policy.

According to government data released on Wednesday, India’s merchandise trade imbalance in April was larger than anticipated due to a decline in exports and an increase in imports of gold.

Spot silver remained steady at $29.71 per ounce, while palladium increased by 0.3% to $1012.84 and platinum increased by 0.5% to $1,069.45.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
 
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
 
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • interest rates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.