iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Gleams as Dollar Dims and Rates Cool

22 Jul 2024 , 09:58 AM

Gold prices moved up on Monday, aided by a weaker dollar and anticipation of a US interest rate cut, as attention shifted to economic data for more clues into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,408.19 per ounce. Prices reached an all-time high of $2,483.60 last week. Gold futures increased 0.5% to $2,410.40.

The dollar index declined 0.1%. A weakening dollar makes bullion more appealing to buyers using other currencies.

Investors are focusing on the US central bank’s Sept. 17-18 meeting for the start of rate decreases, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stated will be a “consequential” shift in policy from the pandemic-era war against inflation to a phase of easing monetary policy.

Lower interest rates diminish the potential cost of storing non-yielding bullion.

The market will be focused on Friday’s U.S. PCE price index data. Other data releases include existing home sales, July S&P Global flash PMIs, advance second-quarter GDP, and weekly jobless claims.

Asian physical gold demand remained sluggish last week, showing clients’ hesitation to make new purchases despite substantial discounts, with many instead taking advantage of record-high bullion prices.

On the political front, U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned his failing reelection quest on Sunday, citing mounting pressure from his Democratic colleagues, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the party’s nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in November.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $29.34 per ounce, platinum jumped 0.9% to $970.65, while palladium climbed 1.6% to $920.83.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • inflation
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.