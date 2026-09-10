Gold Price Steadies Near $4,400, Silver Holds Above $66 as Markets Brace for a Fed Decision Complicated by War

10 Sep 2026 , 06:52 PM
Gold and silver opened Thursday, September 10 in a tense holding pattern, caught between a Federal Reserve decision that is now a near coinflip and a Middle East conflict that has pushed oil above $100 a barrel. COMEX December gold futures opened around $4,448 an ounce, easing to near $4,413–$4,440 in early trade, while spot gold hovered around $4,395–$4,413, building on Wednesday’s rebound from one-week lows near $4,350. Spot silver was trading around $66.60–$67.40 an ounce, with COMEX December silver futures opening near $67.94 before slipping toward $66.60. In India, MCX gold futures for October delivery were trading around ₹1,53,690–₹1,54,000 per 10 grams, while MCX silver for December delivery fell sharply at the open to around ₹2,42,770–₹2,43,108 per kilogram, down roughly ₹1,400–₹1,500 from Wednesday’s close of ₹2,44,213. Retail 24-karat gold across Indian cities, per India Bullion and Jewellers Association data, was quoted near ₹1,54,240–₹1,54,450 per 10 grams, with 22-karat around ₹1,41,090–₹1,41,387 per 10 grams.
The headline numbers look calm, but the setup underneath is anything but. Gold snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday as a weaker dollar drew buyers back in, even as traders simultaneously price in a rising chance of a Fed rate hike next week an unusual combination that reflects just how many crosscurrents are hitting bullion at once. Understanding today’s price action means understanding three separate stories converging at the same time: an inflation-data countdown into a live Fed decision, a months-long war in the Strait of Hormuz that has suddenly escalated, and a structural central-bank gold-buying trend that keeps running underneath the day-to-day noise.
The Countdown to a Live Fed Decision
The single biggest driver of bullion this week is the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting on September 15–16. According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, markets are currently pricing in roughly a 60–65% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at that meeting, up sharply after last Friday’s stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report and ADP data showing private employers added an average of 12,000 jobs per week in the period ending August 22, an upward revision from 10,000 previously. A rate hike raises the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold and silver, which is why every incoming data point this week is being read almost exclusively through a Fed lens.
Two more data points stand between the market and that meeting: the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later Thursday, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), due Friday. Together they are being treated as the last meaningful inputs into the Fed’s decision. A soft or in-line CPI print could revive hopes that the Fed holds rates steady and lift gold; a hotter-than-expected core reading would likely harden hike bets and trigger fresh selling. Adding to the complexity, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are also expected to announce policy decisions this month, with hawkish repricing at the BoJ pushing USD/JPY to a seven-month low and contributing to broader dollar softness even as US rate-hike odds climb a genuinely unusual divergence that helps explain why gold has been able to hold above $4,400 despite rising hike bets.
Why Gold and Silver Are Moving on September 10, 2026
The Middle East War Enters Its Seventh Month: Oil Above $100 and a New Inflation Channel
The Strait of Hormuz crisis, which began on February 28, 2026, when the US and Israel launched a joint air campaign against Iran, is now well into its seventh month and has entered one of its most intense phases yet. In the first week of September, US forces struck several Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps responded by attacking commercial ships near the strait and firing a ballistic missile toward a US-linked military base, with explosions reported over Aqaba, Jordan. President Trump has called the US response “large and powerful” and warned of a much bigger strike if Iran retaliates again. Neither side has hit US personnel directly, but the exchanges mark the most serious escalation since the naval blockade of Iranian ports began in April.
Oil has been the most direct transmission channel from the conflict into bullion markets. Brent crude touched $100 a barrel for the first time since July this week, and crude futures were near $102 a barrel early Thursday. In ordinary circumstances, a shooting war in the Gulf would provide a straightforward safe haven lift for gold. Instead, the oil-inflation-rate channel is currently working against the metal: higher oil feeds directly into CPI, which strengthens the case for a Fed rate hike, which lifts real yields and the dollar, which in turn presses gold and silver lower. The safe-haven channel and the rate-hike channel are pulling in opposite directions, and for now the rate-hike channel has the upper hand.
Central Banks Keep Buying: China’s 22-Month Streak
Even as short-term trading is dominated by Fed bets, the structural backdrop for gold continues to strengthen. China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, added 650,000 troy ounces (about 20.2 tonnes) of gold to its reserves in August, its largest monthly purchase since October 2023 and its 22nd consecutive month of buying the longest such streak on record. Total PBOC holdings now stand at roughly 76.73 million ounces, or about 2,387 tonnes, worth an estimated $350 billion. The World Gold Council has also flagged Poland, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and several other central banks as steady net buyers through the year, part of a broader diversification away from dollar-denominated reserves. None of this move’s prices day to day, but it continues to provide a structural floor underneath the market that short-term Fed repricing has not been able to break.
Silver: The Dual-Identity Metal
Silver’s moves have been sharper than golds on both sides this week, consistent with its dual identity. As a monetary metal it trades with gold and gets hit by the same rise in real yields. As an industrial metal, it is also exposed to growth concerns, since rate hikes tend to dampen the manufacturing activity that drives demand from the electronics, EV and solar sectors, which together account for more than half of annual silver consumption. The gold-silver ratio — how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold was near 65–66 on Thursday, little changed on the week. Silver’s underlying structural case has not shifted: more than 70% of mined silver comes as a byproduct of other metals’ extraction, making supply relatively unresponsive to price, while solar and EV manufacturing continue to absorb a large and growing share of global output. For longer-term investors, pullbacks driven purely by Fed repricing have tended to be viewed as entry points rather than trend reversals.
The India Angle: MCX, Rupee and Jewellery Stocks
Sectors and Companies in Focus on September 10, 2026
Precious-metals volatility and the run-up to the Fed decision kept several Indian sectors in focus on Thursday:
Key Takeaways for September 10, 2026
What Investors Are Watching Next
Outlook: A Market Waiting on Two Numbers
The structural case for gold remains intact: central banks, led by China, are still buying at a record pace, and a war-driven oil shock sits on top of an already-elevated US fiscal backdrop. But in the very near term, Friday’s CPI and next week’s FOMC decision will do more to move prices than any of that longer-term story. A soft inflation print would likely revive the case for a Fed hold, pulling real yields lower and giving gold and silver room to rally back toward August’s highs. A hot print, on the other hand, would harden the case for a September hike, adding further pressure to bullion even as the war in the Gulf continues to simmer in the background.
For Indian investors, the practical takeaway mirrors the global one: Friday’s US CPI and next week’s Fed decision matter far more for MCX gold and silver over the next fortnight than any single day’s domestic move. With the rupee sensitive to both oil prices and the dollar, and with the festive season approaching, the next few sessions should offer a clearer read on whether August’s pullback in bullion has run its course or has further to go.
This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Gold, silver and related equities are subject to high volatility; readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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