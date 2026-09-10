Gold Price Steadies Near $4,400, Silver Holds Above $66 as Markets Brace for a Fed Decision Complicated by War

Gold and silver opened Thursday, September 10 in a tense holding pattern, caught between a Federal Reserve decision that is now a near coinflip and a Middle East conflict that has pushed oil above $100 a barrel. COMEX December gold futures opened around $4,448 an ounce, easing to near $4,413–$4,440 in early trade, while spot gold hovered around $4,395–$4,413, building on Wednesday’s rebound from one-week lows near $4,350. Spot silver was trading around $66.60–$67.40 an ounce, with COMEX December silver futures opening near $67.94 before slipping toward $66.60. In India, MCX gold futures for October delivery were trading around ₹1,53,690–₹1,54,000 per 10 grams, while MCX silver for December delivery fell sharply at the open to around ₹2,42,770–₹2,43,108 per kilogram, down roughly ₹1,400–₹1,500 from Wednesday’s close of ₹2,44,213. Retail 24-karat gold across Indian cities, per India Bullion and Jewellers Association data, was quoted near ₹1,54,240–₹1,54,450 per 10 grams, with 22-karat around ₹1,41,090–₹1,41,387 per 10 grams.

The headline numbers look calm, but the setup underneath is anything but. Gold snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday as a weaker dollar drew buyers back in, even as traders simultaneously price in a rising chance of a Fed rate hike next week an unusual combination that reflects just how many crosscurrents are hitting bullion at once. Understanding today’s price action means understanding three separate stories converging at the same time: an inflation-data countdown into a live Fed decision, a months-long war in the Strait of Hormuz that has suddenly escalated, and a structural central-bank gold-buying trend that keeps running underneath the day-to-day noise.

The Countdown to a Live Fed Decision

The single biggest driver of bullion this week is the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting on September 15–16. According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, markets are currently pricing in roughly a 60–65% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at that meeting, up sharply after last Friday’s stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report and ADP data showing private employers added an average of 12,000 jobs per week in the period ending August 22, an upward revision from 10,000 previously. A rate hike raises the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold and silver, which is why every incoming data point this week is being read almost exclusively through a Fed lens.

Two more data points stand between the market and that meeting: the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later Thursday, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), due Friday. Together they are being treated as the last meaningful inputs into the Fed’s decision. A soft or in-line CPI print could revive hopes that the Fed holds rates steady and lift gold; a hotter-than-expected core reading would likely harden hike bets and trigger fresh selling. Adding to the complexity, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are also expected to announce policy decisions this month, with hawkish repricing at the BoJ pushing USD/JPY to a seven-month low and contributing to broader dollar softness even as US rate-hike odds climb a genuinely unusual divergence that helps explain why gold has been able to hold above $4,400 despite rising hike bets.

Why Gold and Silver Are Moving on September 10, 2026

Fed rate-hike odds near 60–65%: CME Fed Watch data shows a clear majority of traders now expect a 25-basis-point hike at the September 15–16 FOMC meeting, up from earlier in the month, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

PPI today, CPI tomorrow: Thursday’s Producer Price Index and Friday’s Consumer Price Index are the last major inflation readings before the Fed meets, and traders are largely staying on the sidelines until the picture is clearer.

A softer dollar is cushioning the blow: The US Dollar Index slipped to a roughly four-month low this week, driven partly by sharp Japanese yen appreciation ahead of a hawkish Bank of Japan decision, which is offsetting some of the pressure from rising Fed hike bets and helping gold hold above $4,400.

Treasury buyback disappointment lifted yields: The US Treasury said it would buy back only up to $6 billion in longer-dated debt, smaller than some investors had expected, which pushed Treasury yields higher and weighed on gold’s near-term appeal.

War in the Strait of Hormuz has escalated sharply: A fresh wave of US-Iran tanker attacks this week has pushed Brent crude above $100 a barrel for the first time in more than three months, adding a fresh inflation risk that is feeding directly into Fed rate-hike expectations rather than boosting gold’s safe-haven bid.

Equity market jitters add a forced-selling layer: With Wall Street and Asian markets choppy heading into the inflation prints, investors facing losses elsewhere have at times sold liquid assets including gold and silver to raise cash, amplifying moves on both sides.

The Middle East War Enters Its Seventh Month: Oil Above $100 and a New Inflation Channel

The Strait of Hormuz crisis, which began on February 28, 2026, when the US and Israel launched a joint air campaign against Iran, is now well into its seventh month and has entered one of its most intense phases yet. In the first week of September, US forces struck several Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps responded by attacking commercial ships near the strait and firing a ballistic missile toward a US-linked military base, with explosions reported over Aqaba, Jordan. President Trump has called the US response “large and powerful” and warned of a much bigger strike if Iran retaliates again. Neither side has hit US personnel directly, but the exchanges mark the most serious escalation since the naval blockade of Iranian ports began in April.

Oil has been the most direct transmission channel from the conflict into bullion markets. Brent crude touched $100 a barrel for the first time since July this week, and crude futures were near $102 a barrel early Thursday. In ordinary circumstances, a shooting war in the Gulf would provide a straightforward safe haven lift for gold. Instead, the oil-inflation-rate channel is currently working against the metal: higher oil feeds directly into CPI, which strengthens the case for a Fed rate hike, which lifts real yields and the dollar, which in turn presses gold and silver lower. The safe-haven channel and the rate-hike channel are pulling in opposite directions, and for now the rate-hike channel has the upper hand.

Central Banks Keep Buying: China’s 22-Month Streak

Even as short-term trading is dominated by Fed bets, the structural backdrop for gold continues to strengthen. China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, added 650,000 troy ounces (about 20.2 tonnes) of gold to its reserves in August, its largest monthly purchase since October 2023 and its 22nd consecutive month of buying the longest such streak on record. Total PBOC holdings now stand at roughly 76.73 million ounces, or about 2,387 tonnes, worth an estimated $350 billion. The World Gold Council has also flagged Poland, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and several other central banks as steady net buyers through the year, part of a broader diversification away from dollar-denominated reserves. None of this move’s prices day to day, but it continues to provide a structural floor underneath the market that short-term Fed repricing has not been able to break.

Silver: The Dual-Identity Metal

Silver’s moves have been sharper than golds on both sides this week, consistent with its dual identity. As a monetary metal it trades with gold and gets hit by the same rise in real yields. As an industrial metal, it is also exposed to growth concerns, since rate hikes tend to dampen the manufacturing activity that drives demand from the electronics, EV and solar sectors, which together account for more than half of annual silver consumption. The gold-silver ratio — how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold was near 65–66 on Thursday, little changed on the week. Silver’s underlying structural case has not shifted: more than 70% of mined silver comes as a byproduct of other metals’ extraction, making supply relatively unresponsive to price, while solar and EV manufacturing continue to absorb a large and growing share of global output. For longer-term investors, pullbacks driven purely by Fed repricing have tended to be viewed as entry points rather than trend reversals.

The India Angle: MCX, Rupee and Jewellery Stocks

Rupee under modest pressure: The rupee eased against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude prices linked to the Strait of Hormuz escalation, trading in a range of roughly ₹94.6–₹95.3 per dollar through the session.

MCX gold October contract – around ₹1,53,690–₹1,54,000/10g: Domestic gold remains well above raw international levels because of the import duty introduced earlier this year, meaning Indian buyers continue to face a higher effective cost than global spot prices alone would suggest.

MCX silver – down sharply at the open to around ₹2,42,770–₹2,43,108/kg: Silver fell nearly ₹1,400–₹1,500 per kilogram from Wednesday’s close, pulling the metal further below its lifetime high of ₹4,20,048/kg touched in late January 2026.

Jewellery stocks bucked the global caution today: Unlike the broader Fed-driven pullback earlier in the week, PC Jeweller led gains among Indian jewellery names on September 10, with Kalyan Jewellers, Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold also trading higher, as the approaching festive and wedding season continues to support sentiment domestically even as global prices stay choppy.

Sectors and Companies in Focus on September 10, 2026

Precious-metals volatility and the run-up to the Fed decision kept several Indian sectors in focus on Thursday:

Jewellery retailers: A rare up day for the sector, with PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jewellers, Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold all trading higher, a contrast to the caution seen in jewellery stocks over the prior two sessions as gold prices whipsawed.

Gold-loan NBFCs: Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance remain sensitive to swings in bullion collateral value; a planned four-day bank strike from September 11–14 is also expected to disrupt branch banking, including gold-loan processing, across parts of the sector.

Bullion and precious-metal ETFs: NAV movements continue to track MCX gold and silver closely, with short-term holders who bought into August’s rally still navigating a choppier, range-bound market ahead of Friday’s CPI print.

Key Takeaways for September 10, 2026

Gold is holding near $4,400 and silver above $66 in a tense calm ahead of a genuinely live Fed decision, with CME Fed Watch pricing a 60–65% chance of a September 15–16 rate hike.

Today’s PPI and tomorrow’s CPI are the last major inflation data points before that decision, and markets are largely holding positions until the picture clarifies.

A weaker dollar, driven partly by yen strength ahead of a hawkish Bank of Japan decision, is offsetting some of the pressure from rising Fed hike bets.

The Strait of Hormuz conflict has escalated sharply, pushing Brent above $100 a barrel; but the resulting inflation risk is currently boosting Fed hike bets more than it is boosting gold’s safe-haven appeal.

China’s central bank extended its gold-buying streak to 22 months in August, its largest monthly purchase since 2023, reinforcing the structural, longer-term case for gold even as short-term Fed repricing dominates today’s headlines.

In India, MCX silver fell sharply at the open while gold held firmer; jewellery stocks, unusually, traded higher today even as global bullion prices stayed choppy.

What Investors Are Watching Next

US Producer Price Index – September 10: due later today, the first of two inflation prints ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.

US Consumer Price Index – September 11: the more closely watched of the two reports; a soft or in-line print could revive hopes of a Fed hold, while a hot core reading would likely extend gold’s near-term pressure.

Federal Reserve FOMC meeting – September 15–16: the next rate decision, with markets currently pricing a 60–65% probability of a 25-basis-point hike, the single biggest near-term catalyst for gold and silver.

ECB and Bank of Japan decisions: both are also expected to announce policy moves this month; a hawkish BoJ has already pushed USD/JPY to a seven-month low and is contributing to broader dollar softness.

Strait of Hormuz and the US-Iran conflict: any further escalation, or any sign of de-escalation, would move oil sharply and reshape the balance between gold’s safe-haven bid and rate-hike-driven selling.

China PBOC monthly gold reserve data: due early next month, it will show whether the record 22-month buying streak extends into September.

Bank strike in India, September 11–14: a planned four-day strike could disrupt gold-loan processing and other branch banking services, with knock-on effects for gold-loan NBFCs.

Outlook: A Market Waiting on Two Numbers

The structural case for gold remains intact: central banks, led by China, are still buying at a record pace, and a war-driven oil shock sits on top of an already-elevated US fiscal backdrop. But in the very near term, Friday’s CPI and next week’s FOMC decision will do more to move prices than any of that longer-term story. A soft inflation print would likely revive the case for a Fed hold, pulling real yields lower and giving gold and silver room to rally back toward August’s highs. A hot print, on the other hand, would harden the case for a September hike, adding further pressure to bullion even as the war in the Gulf continues to simmer in the background.

For Indian investors, the practical takeaway mirrors the global one: Friday’s US CPI and next week’s Fed decision matter far more for MCX gold and silver over the next fortnight than any single day’s domestic move. With the rupee sensitive to both oil prices and the dollar, and with the festive season approaching, the next few sessions should offer a clearer read on whether August’s pullback in bullion has run its course or has further to go.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Gold, silver and related equities are subject to high volatility; readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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