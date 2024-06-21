Gold prices remain steady

Gold prices remained stable on Friday but were poised for their second consecutive weekly gain. Weak economic data from the U.S. has fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this year.
Current Market Status
Economic Indicators
Recent data indicates a slowdown in the U.S. economy:
Investors are now looking at the flash purchasing managers’ indexes due at 0145 GMT for further insights into the economy’s strength. Current market sentiment suggests a 64% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates typically reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.
Other Precious Metals
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.