iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Prices Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting

16 Dec 2024 , 10:13 AM

As investors’ attention shifted to the Federal Reserve’s meeting on December 17–18, when it is anticipated to announce its third interest rate decrease of the year, gold prices strengthened on Monday.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, markets have priced in a roughly 18% possibility of another reduction in January, but they fully expect a drop at the next meeting.

Spot gold was still trading at $2,649.53 an ounce. At $2,668.00, U.S. gold futures fell 0.3%.

While the Fed’s rhetoric regarding rate cuts in 2025 is of interest, investors consider it a near certainty that the central bank will lower rates by a quarter of a percentage point this week.

On the geopolitical front, Israeli military forces claimed their air and ground troops in the northern part of the enclave killed dozens of militants and seized others, while medical professionals said that Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 53 Palestinians, including a journalist and rescue workers.

The largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund in the world, SPDR Gold Trust, reported that its holdings decreased by 0.53% from 868.50 tonnes on Thursday to 863.90 tonnes on Friday.

While China’s stimulus measures did nothing to boost consumer confidence in the important market, domestic price increases during the wedding season limited demand, causing gold discounts in India to expand last week to their greatest level in more than two months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • inflation
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.