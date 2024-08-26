iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold rises as September easing becomes more likely

26 Aug 2024 , 09:56 AM

Gold prices have risen on Monday, extending their gains from the previous session, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish statements reinforced expectations of a rate decrease next month.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $2,516.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,551.30.

The dollar remained near its lowest level in roughly eight months, making gold cheaper for other currency holders, as benchmark 10-year yields fell.

On Friday, Powell hinted support for policy easing, saying that “the time has come” for the Fed to drop rates amid mounting job market vulnerabilities, despite the fact that inflation was approaching the US central bank’s target of 2%.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have fully priced in next month’s Fed easing, with a 64% chance of a 25-basis-point decrease and a 36% possibility of a larger 50-basis-point reduction.

A low interest rate environment tends to make non-yielding bullion more appealing.

Meanwhile, on the geopolitical front, Hezbollah launched missiles and drones at Israel early Sunday, forcing Israel’s military to hit Lebanon with approximately 100 jets, marking one of the most significant engagements in ten months of border fighting.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • interest rates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.