Gold prices remain steady

News reports said that despite gold prices being close to their May record highs, demand for the metal is soaring in Asia as investors buy it as a hedge against political and economic unpredictability.

At just over $2,300 an ounce, spot gold is up almost 12% year to date and only 6% off the record high it reached last month.

Experts claim that a contributing element in the demand for gold is a decline in trust in alternative investment opportunities like stocks and real estate.

According to analysts, Chinese investors who are struggling with trade tensions, a lengthy real estate crisis, and currency devaluation are also finding value in gold. In the first quarter of this year, China saw a 27% increase in its purchases of gold coins and bars.

Retail investors have been flooding other Asian markets with cash for the safe-haven asset, and younger consumers are becoming more receptive to gold.

Investors are swarming to Vietnam in spite of the country’s prices continuing to trade at a stubbornly high premium to international pricing.

However, Australia and India continue to be price-sensitive.

The second-largest consumer of bullion, India, has seen lacklustre demand, as seen by the five weeks in a row that Indian gold prices have traded below international prices. In May, Perth Mint sales of gold products decreased 30% on a monthly basis.

India is predicted to import less gold in 2024—nearly a fifth less—as retail customers opt to trade in their old jewellery for new pieces rather than make new purchases due to the unprecedentedly high pricing.

