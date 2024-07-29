iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Soars in Early Trade

29 Jul 2024 , 10:13 AM

Expectations of a September rate decrease by the US and growing geopolitical unrest in the Middle East supported higher gold prices on Monday. Attention then turned to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, which is scheduled for later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,397.65 an ounce. U.S. gold futures increased to $2,396.70, up 0.7%.

At its July 30-31 meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee of the United States central bank is anticipated to maintain current rates at 5.25%–5.50%. However, the rate futures market has completely priced in a 25 basis-point decrease in September as a result of cooling, poorer U.S. jobs data in June, and remarks from top Fed officials.

Bullion flourishes in an atmosphere with low interest rates. Bullion has long been regarded for its stability as a preferred hedge against geopolitical and economic dangers.

In terms of geopolitics, Israel’s security cabinet gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration permission to choose the “manner and timing” of a reaction to a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that claimed the lives of twelve teenagers and children. Israel and the US attributed the strike to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The two primary data points that are due this week are the ADP national employment report and the non-farm payrolls report.

Due to a spike in demand sparked by the government’s decision to lower import levies, gold premiums in India surged to their highest level in ten years last week.

Palladium increased 1.1% to $909.71, platinum increased 0.9% to $943.40, while spot silver gained 0.9% to $28.14 per ounce.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • Middle East
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.