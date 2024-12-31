iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Stalls, But Yearly Gains Remain Impressive

31 Dec 2024 , 11:14 AM

On Tuesday, the final trading day of an extraordinary year that saw the metal score its greatest yearly performance in over a decade, gold prices remained constant in early Asian hours.

Spot gold remained steady at $2,606.07 an ounce. At $2,619.90, U.S. gold futures increased by 0.1%.

The final day of the year is anticipated to see little trading activity.

With a surge of more than 26% so far this year, gold is on track for its strongest performance since 2010, driven to several record highs by central bank purchases, monetary policy easing, and geopolitical worries.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that additional borrowing cost reductions now depend on ongoing progress in reducing inflation. This month, the Fed’s policymakers lowered their rate projection for 2025 from 100 basis points to 50 basis points.

Although bullion is regarded as a buffer against inflation and unrest, its appeal is diminished by high interest rates.

The market is now awaiting a new set of catalysts, such as President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff policy and a plethora of U.S. economic data that is coming next week and might impact the interest rate projection for 2025.

The Fed’s December FOMC minutes, the ADP employment report, the U.S. employment report, and job openings data are among the data anticipated next week.

According to figures from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, China’s net gold imports through Hong Kong more than quadrupled from October to November, reaching their highest level in seven months.

Palladium increased by 0.1% to $901.49, spot silver remained steady at $28.94 per ounce, and platinum decreased by 0.4% to $900.00.

Platinum and palladium were expected to experience yearly losses, while silver was expected to have its best year since 2020.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal reserve
  • gold
  • inflation
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.