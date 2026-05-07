Asian Stock Market Today - Samsung surpasses $1 Trillion Market Cap, Nikkei tops 60,000 mark

Market Briefs

Chinese markets returned from the Labour Day holiday to a constructive regional backdrop. The broader CSI 300 gained 0.48% on its first day back, with technology stocks continuing to draw inflows after a strong April. Sentiment received an additional lift from diplomatic signals out of Beijing, with reports of Iranian officials travelling to China ahead of a potential Trump-Xi summit.

Japan’s return from Golden Week produced one of the strongest single-session performances the index has seen in years, with the Nikkei crossing 62,000 for the first time in its history. The rally was broad-based, led by materials, technology, and financial stocks. SoftBank surged over 18%, electronics manufacturer Ibiden climbed more than 22%, and semiconductor firm Sumco Corp rose nearly 20%. The wider Topix also advanced, closing 3% higher at 3,840.49.

The Hang Seng advanced as Washington’s diplomatic signalling around Iran reduced the immediate risk premium that had been weighing on regional equities. Technology names led the session, with improving sentiment around a potential Hormuz resolution providing the primary tailwind.

South Korea — KOSPI | 7,490.05 | +1.43%

The KOSPI extended its recent run of gains, continuing to trade near all-time highs following Samsung’s landmark $1 trillion market capitalisation milestone earlier in the week. The small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.91% to close at 1,199.18, as rotation continued toward large-cap, AI-linked names.

The Nifty closed essentially flat, holding firm around the 24,300 level. Investors appeared to take a measured stance, pausing to assess the week’s global macro developments before committing to fresh positions.

Key News & Impact on Indian Markets

1. Iran Peace Deal Edges Closer — Hormuz Resolution in Sight

President Trump signalled that US military operations could be brought to a close if Iran agrees to the terms currently on the table. The US also indicated that its naval blockade of Iranian ports could be lifted, which would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping from all nations.

For India, this remains the most consequential development of the week. A durable resolution in the Gulf would lower crude import costs, ease pressure on the current account deficit, and provide the Reserve Bank of India with greater flexibility on monetary policy. The trajectory of oil prices over the coming sessions continues to be the single most critical variable for Nifty performance.

2. Iranian Officials Travel to Beijing — Trump-Xi Summit Signals Multilateral Gulf Alignment

Reports confirmed that Iranian diplomatic representatives had arrived in China ahead of an anticipated meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping. Markets interpreted the development as an indication that the US, China, and Iran are moving in a coordinated direction toward resolving the Gulf conflict.

For India, a meaningful improvement in US-China relations would reduce broader geopolitical uncertainty and stabilise global trade flows. Historically, such developments tend to improve foreign institutional investor risk appetite toward emerging markets, with India typically among the primary beneficiaries.

3. Samsung Crosses $1 Trillion Market Cap — AI Memory Demand Surges, But Supply Risks Remain

Samsung reached the $1 trillion market capitalisation mark this week, driven by record demand for AI memory chips and strong first-quarter earnings. The company, along with SK Hynix, accounts for approximately two-thirds of global memory chip production.

However, both firms source a meaningful share of their industrial helium requirements from Qatar and the wider Gulf region. Disruptions stemming from the Iran conflict have already driven up production costs, and analysts have cautioned that the underlying supply chain damage may not be fully reflected in current valuations. For Indian technology firms and data centre operators, continued semiconductor availability supports client capital expenditure pipelines, but the helium supply constraint is a risk that warrants monitoring.

4. China’s Alternative Payments Network Sees Rapid Growth

Transaction volumes on China’s domestic alternative to the SWIFT interbank messaging system have expanded sharply in recent months. The Iran conflict has accelerated interest among several nations in settling trade outside of dollar-denominated channels.

India already utilises the system for select bilateral transactions. Broader adoption of non-dollar settlement infrastructure carries both strategic opportunity and policy complexity for the Indian economy, particularly as it navigates its relationships with Washington and Beijing simultaneously.