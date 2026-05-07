Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Flat as Geopolitical Uncertainty and Profit Booking Keep Markets Range-Bound

7 May 2026 , 05:20 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended nearly flat on May 7, 2026, with Nifty barely moving at 24,326 and Sensex slipping just 114 points to close at 77,844. Fresh uncertainty around US-Iran relations and routine profit booking after Wednesday’s sharp rally kept markets in a narrow, volatile range through the session. While Defence and Auto stocks offered bright spots, IT, FMCG, and Consumer Durables faced mild selling pressure.
HDFC Life (+3.57%), Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.98%), Grasim Industries (+1.39%), and NTPC (+1.28%) also saw significant gains during the session, largely driven by broad-based buying momentum and positive market sentiment following the US-Iran peace deal reports and falling crude oil prices.
On the losing side, Hindustan Unilever (-1.90%), TCS (-1.33%), Titan (-1.16%), and Tech Mahindra (-1.14%) faced selling pressure, with IT stocks weighed down by profit booking and FMCG names seeing mild correction after recent outperformance. These moves were primarily market-driven with no major company-specific news to highlight.
|Indices
|Change
|Nifty India Defence
|3.03%
|Nifty Auto
|1.93%
|Nifty Energy
|0.88%
|Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
|0.79%
|Nifty Realty
|0.63%
|Nifty Metal
|0.27%
|Nifty FMCG
|-0.76%
|Nifty Consumer durables
|-0.85%
|Nifty IT
|-0.77%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|-0.49%
Defence (+3.03%) led the gains strongly as fresh geopolitical uncertainty around US-Iran relations renewed interest in domestic defence stocks, while Auto (+1.93%) advanced on better margin visibility with crude oil prices easing.
Energy (+0.88%) gained despite oil price volatility, supported by selective buying in upstream energy names, and Financial Services Ex-Bank (+0.79%) and Realty (+0.63%) held firm on improving sentiment around rate-sensitive sectors.
Metal (+0.27%) saw marginal gains on steady global commodity cues.
On the losing side, Consumer Durables (-0.85%), IT (-0.77%), and FMCG (-0.76%) faced selling pressure as profit booking set in after recent outperformance, while PSU Banks (-0.49%) remained under pressure from continued FII outflows and cautious sentiment around public sector lenders.
After yesterday’s peace deal optimism, fresh US comments and threats toward Iran brought uncertainty back to markets. Investors are cautiously digesting the rapidly changing situation in West Asia, keeping risk appetite subdued and pushing indices into a narrow, volatile trading range.
Oil and gas prices saw a noticeable drop amid shifting geopolitical developments. Crude prices dropped to $98-96 levels on the back of renewed optimism on the US-Iran battle front. While falling crude prices are generally positive for India, the sharp and rapid movement seems to be creating short-term confusion for energy stocks and rippling across the broader market as investors struggle to assess the true impact.
Following Wednesday’s strong 940-point Sensex surge, traders engaged in routine profit booking at elevated levels. This was particularly visible in sectors like PSU Banks, Realty, and Chemicals that had rallied sharply in the previous session, leading to localised declines across large-cap stocks.
Ongoing quarterly results are triggering stock-specific reactions. Several companies reported elevated input costs and tight margins, disappointing investors and adding downside pressure. Godrej Consumer Products fell nearly 5% on weak results, reflecting how mixed earnings are keeping sentiment cautious.
May 7, 2026, reflected a range-bound and cautious market trend:
With Nifty ending nearly flat at 24,326.65 and Sensex slipping 114 points (-0.15%), investor sentiment stayed cautious amid geopolitical uncertainty, volatile crude oil prices, and mixed corporate earnings.
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