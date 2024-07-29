iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Crude Climbs in Early Trading

29 Jul 2024 , 10:01 AM

Fears of a growing Middle East conflict following a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel and the US blamed on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, caused oil prices to rise on Monday, reversing the previous week’s loss.

Brent crude futures increased by 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.33 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures for the United States increased by 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.25 a barrel.

WTI dropped 3.7% and Brent lost 1.8% last week due to declining Chinese demand and expectations of a ceasefire in Gaza.

The administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given permission by the Israeli security cabinet on Sunday to choose the “manner and timing” of a reaction to the missile attack that killed twelve teenagers and children in the Golan Heights on Saturday.

The bloodiest attack in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault that ignited the Gaza War, was denied by Iran-backed Hezbollah. There is a chance that this battle, which has multiple fronts, will turn into a larger regional conflict.

Israel has threatened to avenge Hezbollah in Lebanon, and on Sunday, Israeli jets attacked sites in the country’s south.

The likelihood of a ceasefire in Gaza has increased within the last two weeks.

However, a deal to end nine months of fighting that have destroyed the enclave is complicated by Israel’s demands for adjustments to a plan for a Gaza truce and the release of Hamas hostages, according to two Egyptian, one Palestinian, and a Western official.

Concerns have been raised regarding China’s wider demand outlook, as the country is the world’s largest importer of crude oil, following the release of statistics earlier this month that showed China’s total fuel oil imports decreased 11% in the first half of 2024.

In the meantime, energy services company Baker Hughes reported in its widely watched report on Friday that U.S. energy companies increased the number of oil and natural gas rigs last week for the second consecutive week, increasing the monthly total by the most since November 2022.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • China
  • crude oil
  • Middle East
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.