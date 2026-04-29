iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Global Market Updates - Precap

29 Apr 2026 , 06:32 PM

UNITED STATES MARKETS (April 28 Close)

  • S&P 500: 7,138.80 down 0.49%
  • Nasdaq: 24,663.80 down 0.90%
  • Dow Jones: 49,141.93 down 25.86 pts (−0.05%)

Top News

Chip Sector Sell-Off (AI Concerns)

  • A The Wall Street Journal report indicated OpenAI missed internal revenue and user growth targets ahead of its expected IPO.
  • CFO Sarah Friar warned about potential funding constraints for future computing contracts.

Impact on tech stocks:

  • Nvidia closed down by 1.59%
  • Broadcom down by 4.39%
  • AMD down by 3.41%
  • Oracle down by 4.05%
  • Arm Holdings down by  7.98%

UAE Exits OPEC

  • The United Arab Emirates will exit OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1.
  • Reason: national production strategy and capacity constraints under quotas.

Other Movers

  • Coca-Cola  up by ~4% (strong Q1 earnings)
  • Starbucks up by ~5% (pre-market; raised full-year outlook)

UNITED KINGDOM (April 28 Close)

  • FTSE 100: 10,333 (GBP) up by 0.11%
  • Snapped a six-day losing streak

CHINA (April 28 Close)

Shanghai Composite

  • Closed at – 4,078 (CNY) down 0.20%

Key Development

  • China ordered Meta to unwind its Manus AI acquisition
  • Reason: AI oversight and technology leakage concerns
    Broad tech sector weakness

HONG KONG

Hang Seng Index

  • April 29: 26,111.84 ▲ 1.6%

The index recovered from previous day declines, gaining over 1.6% to close at HKD 26,111.84 on April 29th as US futures pointed higher ahead of Magnificent Seven earnings.

COMMODITIES

Gold

  • ~$4,555/oz ▼
  • Pressured by:
    • Stronger US dollar
    • Rising crude prices

Brent Crude

  • ~$109.96
  • +$44.50 YoY
  • Briefly crossed $111
  • Disruption linked to Strait of Hormuz closure

WTI Crude

  • ~$98–$99 per barrel
  • Session range: $96.26 – $99.23

TOP 5 STORIES IMPACTING INDIAN MARKETS

  • UAE Exit from OPEC — Medium-Term Relief
    • Higher UAE output (post-Strait reopening) may cool global oil prices
    • India imports ~85% of crude
      Positive for:
      • Trade balance
      • Fiscal deficit
  • Brent Above $109 — Inflation Risk
    • Strait of Hormuz handles ~20% of global oil flow
    • Impact on India:
      • Every $10 increase → +0.3–0.5% CPI
      • Energy weight: ~10–15% of inflation basket
  • OpenAI Weakness — IT Sector Watch
    • US AI spending concerns ripple into India
      • At risk: Infosys, Wipro, TCS , because of slowdown in discretionary tech spending
  • Federal Reserve Decision — Currency Pressure
    • Potential final meeting under Jerome Powell
    • If “higher for longer”:
      • Stronger USD
      • Weaker INR
      • Higher oil import costs
      • Wider current account deficit
  • CATL Sodium-Ion Breakthrough — EV Disruption
  • CATL signs sodium-ion deal with Beijing HyperStrong
  • Also raised ~$5B via share placement
  • Implications:
    • Sodium-ion = cheaper alternative to lithium-ion
    • Threat to:
      • Amara Raja
      • ExidePotential shift in India’s EV and PLI strategy

KEY THEMES TO WATCH

  • Oil volatility vs inflation trajectory
  • AI capex slowdown ripple effects
  • Fed policy and USD strength
  • Structural shifts in global energy supply
  • Battery tech disruption (sodium-ion vs lithium-ion)

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AIStocks
  • #BatteryTechnology
  • #CATL
  • #EVSector
  • #MarketBriefing
  • #OilPrices
  • BrentCrude
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Global Market Updates – Precap

Global Market Updates – Precap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2026|07:11 PM
Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex rebound towards the end of the day. Bajaj shares top the charts!

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex rebound towards the end of the day. Bajaj shares top the charts!

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2026|05:07 PM
Vendata Shares decline 64% ahead of demerger: Reasons explained

Vendata Shares decline 64% ahead of demerger: Reasons explained

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2026|12:39 PM
Why are defence stocks falling today? - Key Reasons, Market Outlook & What Investors Should Watch

Why are defence stocks falling today? - Key Reasons, Market Outlook & What Investors Should Watch

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2026|12:05 PM
Why Waaree Energies share is falling today? - Reasons Explained

Why Waaree Energies share is falling today? - Reasons Explained

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2026|10:57 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.