Global Market Updates – Precap

UNITED STATES MARKETS (April 28 Close)

S&P 500: 7,138.80 down 0.49%

7,138.80 down 0.49% Nasdaq: 24,663.80 down 0.90%

24,663.80 down 0.90% Dow Jones: 49,141.93 down 25.86 pts (−0.05%)

Top News

Chip Sector Sell-Off (AI Concerns)

A The Wall Street Journal report indicated OpenAI missed internal revenue and user growth targets ahead of its expected IPO.

report indicated missed internal revenue and user growth targets ahead of its expected IPO. CFO Sarah Friar warned about potential funding constraints for future computing contracts.

Impact on tech stocks:

Nvidia closed down by 1.59%

closed down by 1.59% Broadcom down by 4.39%

down by 4.39% AMD down by 3.41%

down by 3.41% Oracle down by 4.05%

down by 4.05% Arm Holdings down by 7.98%

UAE Exits OPEC

The United Arab Emirates will exit OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1.

will exit and OPEC+ effective May 1. Reason: national production strategy and capacity constraints under quotas.

Other Movers

Coca-Cola up by ~4% (strong Q1 earnings)

up by ~4% (strong Q1 earnings) Starbucks up by ~5% (pre-market; raised full-year outlook)

UNITED KINGDOM (April 28 Close)

FTSE 100: 10,333 (GBP) up by 0.11%

10,333 (GBP) up by 0.11% Snapped a six-day losing streak

CHINA (April 28 Close)

Shanghai Composite

Closed at – 4,078 (CNY) down 0.20%

Key Development

China ordered Meta to unwind its Manus AI acquisition

to unwind its Reason: AI oversight and technology leakage concerns

Broad tech sector weakness

HONG KONG

Hang Seng Index

April 29: 26,111.84 ▲ 1.6%

The index recovered from previous day declines, gaining over 1.6% to close at HKD 26,111.84 on April 29th as US futures pointed higher ahead of Magnificent Seven earnings.

COMMODITIES

Gold

~$4,555/oz ▼

Pressured by: Stronger US dollar Rising crude prices



Brent Crude

~$109.96

+$44.50 YoY

Briefly crossed $111

Disruption linked to Strait of Hormuz closure

WTI Crude

~$98–$99 per barrel

Session range: $96.26 – $99.23

TOP 5 STORIES IMPACTING INDIAN MARKETS

UAE Exit from OPEC — Medium-Term Relief Higher UAE output (post-Strait reopening) may cool global oil prices India imports ~85% of crude

Positive for: Trade balance Fiscal deficit

Brent Above $109 — Inflation Risk Strait of Hormuz handles ~20% of global oil flow Impact on India: Every $10 increase → +0.3–0.5% CPI Energy weight: ~10–15% of inflation basket



OpenAI Weakness — IT Sector Watch US AI spending concerns ripple into India At risk: Infosys, Wipro, TCS , because of slowdown in discretionary tech spending

Federal Reserve Decision — Currency Pressure Potential final meeting under Jerome Powell If “higher for longer”: Stronger USD Weaker INR Higher oil import costs Wider current account deficit



CATL Sodium-Ion Breakthrough — EV Disruption

CATL signs sodium-ion deal with Beijing HyperStrong

signs sodium-ion deal with Beijing HyperStrong Also raised ~$5B via share placement

Implications: Sodium-ion = cheaper alternative to lithium-ion Threat to: Amara Raja Exide Potential shift in India’s EV and PLI strategy



KEY THEMES TO WATCH

Oil volatility vs inflation trajectory

AI capex slowdown ripple effects

Fed policy and USD strength

Structural shifts in global energy supply

Battery tech disruption (sodium-ion vs lithium-ion)

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.