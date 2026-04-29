Global Market Updates – Precap

Impact on tech stocks:
The index recovered from previous day declines, gaining over 1.6% to close at HKD 26,111.84 on April 29th as US futures pointed higher ahead of Magnificent Seven earnings.
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