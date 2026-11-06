Nvidia loses $440 billion as Nasdaq falls 5.52% after US midterm elections

Nvidia lost about $440 billion in market value as the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.52% after the US midterm elections, in Wall Street’s steepest selloff in more than a year. Tesla and SpaceX were also among the largest losers, as concerns about tighter AI regulation and slower data-centre investment spread across technology stocks. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also declined.
Shares of Nvidia tumbled more than 9% Tuesday, stripping about $440 billion from the company’s market capitalization.
Nasdaq data recorded the Composite’s 5.52% decline at a level of 24,315, its biggest one-day fall in 19 months.
Tesla and SpaceX each fell by as much as 9%, reducing their combined market value by about $420 billion.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell more than 12% as companies supplying chips and equipment for artificial intelligence infrastructure declined.
IREN fell more than 14% as investors questioned the outlook for large-scale AI infrastructure investments.
Applied Digital fell more than 14% as investors questioned the outlook for large-scale AI infrastructure investments.
CoreWeave dropped almost 10% as investors questioned the outlook for large-scale AI infrastructure investments.
GE Vernova declined 7.5% as companies supplying electricity and equipment for data centres fell.
Constellation Energy fell 2.5% as companies supplying electricity and equipment for data centres declined.
Meta Platforms declined 4% during the technology-stock selloff.
Amazon fell 2.2% during the technology-stock selloff.
Alphabet fell 2.2% during the technology-stock selloff.
Qualcomm fell 9.5% after its fourth-quarter smartphone chip sales missed Wall Street expectations.
S&P 500 data showed the index falling 4.36% to a level of 7,353.73.
Dow Jones Industrial Average data showed the index declining 3.44% to a level of 51,523.06.
The so-called “Magnificent Seven” of technology stocks lost up to $1 trillion in market value.
The S&P 500 lost $3 trillion in market capitalization.
US midterm election results gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.
Democratic victories in states where opposition to new data centres had intensified raised concerns about tougher regulation delaying construction projects and slowing AI infrastructure investment.
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