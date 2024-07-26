iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Gets a Boost from US, but Asia Weighs on Rally

26 Jul 2024 , 09:25 AM

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday following stronger-than-expected economic statistics from the United States, which reinforced market expectations for increased crude oil demand from the world’s largest energy user.

However, fears about lacklustre economic circumstances in Asia’s largest nations, China and Japan, limited gains.

Brent crude futures for September increased 7 cents to $82.44 per barrel. September West Texas Intermediate crude jumped by 4 cents to $78.32 a barrel.

The US economy expanded at a faster-than-expected annualised pace of 2.8% in the second quarter, as consumers spent more and firms raised investments, according to Commerce Department data. Reuters polled economists, who expected that the United States’ GDP would expand by 2.0% over the period.

At the same time, inflationary pressures lessened, maintaining expectations that the Federal Reserve would drop interest rates in September. Lower interest rates tend to stimulate economic activity, which can drive up oil consumption.

Nonetheless, ongoing signals of turmoil in areas of Asia capped oil price advances.

Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital increased 2.2% in July from a year earlier, according to data released on Friday, boosting market expectations of an interest rate hike in the near future.

However, an index that excludes energy prices, which is regarded as a better indicator of underlying pricing trends, climbed at the weakest annual rate in nearly two years, implying that price increases are slowing due to weak consumption.

China, the world’s largest crude importer, startled markets for the second time this week by launching an unannounced lending operation on Thursday at significantly lower rates, implying that officials are attempting to offer further monetary stimulus to support the economy.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.