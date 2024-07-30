iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Plunges Below $80 Amid China Worries

30 Jul 2024 , 09:56 AM

Early Asian trade on Tuesday saw a decline in oil prices, continuing losses from the previous session as the market discounted the possibility of rising conflict in the Middle East and expressed concerns about Chinese demand.

Brent crude oil futures had dropped by 12 cents, or 0.15%, to $79.78 per barrel. At $75.67 per barrel, U.S. oil futures were down 14 cents, or 0.18%.

Recent days have seen a flurry of depressing economic news from China that has rattled markets. July saw a third month of anticipated declines in China’s manufacturing activity, according to a Reuters poll released on Monday.

Additionally on Monday, Citi lowered its growth prediction for China to 4.8% from 5% after the country’s GDP in the second quarter fell short of analyst projections and the country’s economic activity further contracted in July.

The market is keeping an eye on the Politburo, China’s highest decision-making body, which is scheduled to meet later this week and may result in additional support for economic policies.

However, following the Third Plenum, a crucial policy conference in mid-July, mostly restated the objectives of current economic policy and failed to improve market sentiment, expectations remain low.

Following Israel’s indication that it would respond carefully to a Hezbollah rocket strike in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday in order to prevent plunging the Middle East into a full-scale conflict, oil prices dropped 2% during the previous trading session.

This was further supported by a diplomatic campaign by the United States, as reported by Reuters on Monday, to limit Israel’s reprisal and keep it from hitting any significant civilian infrastructure or the capital city of Beirut, Lebanon.

Although the national electoral body in Venezuela certified incumbent Nicolas Maduro the winner, granting him a third term in power, the opposition claimed 73% of the vote.

Protesters assembled on Monday in towns and cities throughout Venezuela as governments in Washington and other places questioned the results and demanded a complete count of the votes.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.