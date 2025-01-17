iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Prices Surge Amid Supply Worries &amp; Fed Caution

17 Jan 2025 , 09:23 AM

Due to worries about a tighter supply after U.S. sanctions on Russian oil producers and indications of possible interest rate cuts from a Federal Reserve member, oil prices rose on Friday, set for a fourth weekly increase.

After falling 0.9% the day before, Brent crude futures increased 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.42 per barrel. After falling 1.7% on Thursday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil futures were up 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.95 a barrel.

With the Houthi group in Yemen predicted to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea, both contracts decreased on Thursday. With Brent up 9% and WTI up 10% so far this year, they are still on track for a fourth weekly increase.

Following more extensive actions against Russian oil producers and tankers, investors are evaluating the Biden administration’s most recent round of penalties aimed at Russia’s military-industrial backbone and efforts to evade sanctions.

Now, Moscow’s biggest clients are searching the world for new barrels, which is driving up shipping costs.

In response to recent market wagers on a shallower rate path, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller stated on Thursday that inflation is likely to continue to fall and may even enable the U.S. central bank to drop interest rates sooner and faster than anticipated.

With colder weather forecasted for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, natural gas futures in the United States surged almost 4% to a two-year high on Thursday.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.