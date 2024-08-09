iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Surges 3% on Middle East Fears, US Boost

9 Aug 2024 , 08:17 AM

Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Friday, but were still on course to gain more than 3% for the week as U.S. jobs data eased demand concerns and fears of a worsening Middle East war remained.

Brent crude futures declined 9 cents, or 0.11%, to $79.07 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down a penny to $76.09 a barrel.

However, both Brent and WTI were expected to increase more than 3% per week.

Israeli forces increased bombings on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 40 Palestinians, according to Palestinian doctors, as Israel prepped for a larger regional conflict.

The execution of prominent members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah last week heightened the prospect of Iran retaliating against Israel, raising fears over the world’s largest producing region’s oil supplies.

This week, Iran-aligned Houthi rebels intensified their attacks on international shipping near Yemen in sympathy with Palestinians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency confirmed on Thursday that it had received a report of an incident on the coast of Mokha, Yemen’s port city.

Libya’s National Oil Corp. declared force majeure at its Sharara oilfield on Wednesday, according to a statement, and the business has gradually curtailed production due to demonstrations.

Prices rose as statistics indicated that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims declined more than expected last week, implying that fears about the labour market were exaggerated and reducing recession concerns.

The dollar gained in response to the jobs news. A stronger dollar tends to depress oil prices because buyers using foreign currencies must pay more for dollar-denominated petroleum.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • Creude Oil
  • Middle East
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.