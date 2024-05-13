iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil prices come down

13 May 2024 , 10:30 AM

Oil prices came down on Monday due to concerns regarding slowdown in demand. Brent crude prices were down 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.53 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.03 per barrel.

On Friday, both benchmarks saw a $1 decrease in closing prices as Fed members disagreed on whether US interest rates are high enough to return inflation to 2%.

Analysts predict that the US central bank will maintain the dollar’s strength by holding its policy rate at its current level for an extended period of time. For investors holding other currencies, dollar-denominated oil becomes more expensive due to a strong dollar.

Global refiners are facing declining profits from diesel as new facilities increase supply, mild weather in the northern hemisphere reduces demand, and slow economic growth eats into profits.

Even yet, the market continued to be buoyed by hopes that production curbs from OPEC+—the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies—may be extended into the second half of the year.

According to Iraq’s oil minister, who spoke to the state news agency on Sunday, the organisation is dedicated to the voluntary reductions in oil production that have been agreed upon by members and is eager to work with other nations to increase market stability. Iraq is the second-largest producer of oil within OPEC.

The minister made the remark on Saturday that Iraq had already made sufficient voluntary reductions and would not accept any more when the larger OPEC+ producing group met in early June.

OPEC+ criticised Iraq earlier this month for exceeding its output quota in the first three months of 2024 by a total of 602,000 barrels per day. Baghdad, the organisation added, has committed to make up for the loss with further production cuts for the remainder of the year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • Middle East
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.