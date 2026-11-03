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US Midterms Elections 2026: What Does It Mean and What It Could Mean for India?

3 Nov 2026 , 12:04 PM

In the mid-term elections on 3rd November 2026, Americans will vote to determine who controls Congress during the latter half of Pres. Donald Trump’s term. Trump will not be appearing on the ballot paper.

What is being voted on?

There will be a full general election in the House of Representatives (435). There will be 35 senate seats up for grabs. This includes two special elections and 33 regular elections. 36 states will vote on their governors. Additionally, there will be lots of voting on state and local positions. Historically speaking, there is less voter turnout for Midterm Elections compared to the Presidential elections. In 2024 over 155 million people voted.

The current senate makes up of 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats (including allied independents). To take control the Democrats need a net +4 seats. The house is closer.

Will the president have to step down if his party loses?

No. The President will serve for four years irrespective of the outcome. The President can only leave early by resigning, being impeached and convicted, invoking the 25th amendment or by death. The results of the mid-term elections do not impact the tenure of the President.

Generally what happens

Historically, during the midterm elections, the president’s party has lost seats. Since WWII they have lost an average of 26 seats in the house and 4 in the Senate. This means:

  • Legislation: More difficult to pass legislation. Presidents will rely more on executive orders.
  • Oversight: There will be more subpoenas and hearings. Committee chairmanships will change.
  • Budgets: As budgets come from the house there will be more conflict, increasing the risk of shut down.
  • Confirmations: Becomes more difficult if the opposition take over the senate.
  • Impeachment: The house can impeach but requires 67 votes in the Senate to convict. No president has ever been removed. However, Trump has stated that if the Republicans do not win then he will be impeached by the Democrats.

What does Research say?

According to Emkay Research, there is a 60% chance that the Democrats will win both houses. There is a 30% chance that they will win the house and the Republicans retain the senate. There is only a 10% chance that the Republicans will retain both houses giving Trump the most flexibility. If the Democrats do win both houses then it will limit Trump’s legislative agenda more than his executive powers.

What does this imply for India?

Emkay expects existing tariff structures to remain largely unaffected if Democrats win one or both chambers. Under a sweep, ICE funding could be constrained, with some legislative push to lower barriers to skilled immigration.

The research firm also notified that the main risks as geopolitical. Foreign policy could become an outlet for Trump, raising the risk of Iran conflict re-escalation and higher oil prices. That would weigh on India’s balance of payments, forex and markets.

Risk of shutdown

A divided congress could lead to a higher risk of government shutdown due to differences in budget and spending as pointed by ICICI Global Markets.

Whilst there may not be much of a direct impact on Indian investors there are some indirect impacts to consider relating to oil, currency and global risk sentiment.

Related Tags

  • #EmkayResearch
  • #GovernmentShutdown
  • #IndiaUSRelations
  • #MidtermElections
  • #USElections
  • #USHouse
  • #USMidterms
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