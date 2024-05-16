Aadhar Housing Finance closes at ₹329.55 on Listing Day

Shares of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited ended the day on the National Stock Exchange at ₹329.55.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to cover its future capital needs for lending and other corporate functions.

The business offers mortgage-related financial products, such as loans for the purchase, construction, and remodelling of residential real estate.

Aadhar Housing Finance focuses on the low-income housing market and has 471 branches around India.

