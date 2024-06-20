iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

AKME Fintrade Day 1 closing subscription status

20 Jun 2024 , 08:49 AM

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd’s first public offering is open for subscription today (Wednesday, June 19). On Tuesday, June 18, the NBFC raised approximately ₹38 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book included Sigma Global Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, SB Opportunities Fund 1, and Vikasa India EIF Fund 1, according to the company’s exchange filing.

The Akme Fintrade IPO pricing band is from ₹114 to ₹120 per ₹10 face value. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) registered NBFC subscription expires on Friday, June 21. The initial lot size for the Akme Fintrade IPO is 125 equity shares, with future lots being multiples of that number.

The Akme Fintrade IPO distributed 50% of the shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% to non-institutional institutional investors (NII), and 35% to retail investors. The employee section has been allocated 5,50,000 equity shares.

The Udaipur-based NBFC is registered with the RBI as a non-systemically significant non-deposit-taking business, having over two decades of lending expertise in rural and semi-urban India. The company’s primary focus is on financing solutions for rural and semi-urban areas that meet their needs and ambitions. Small business operators can obtain automobile loan and business finance products from the company.

On the first day of bidding, retail and non-institutional investors responded favourably to the offering. According to BSE data, the subscription status for Akme Fintrade IPO is 3.01 times.

The retail portion has been booked 4.18 times, the NII portion has been subscribed to 5.15 times, and the employee section has received 56% of subscriptions. The Qualified Institutional Buyers segment was booked at 2%.

According to BSE data, the maiden share sale attracted bids for 2,37,03,250 shares, with 78,65,000 shares on offer.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Akme Fintrade
  • IPO
  • NBFC
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.