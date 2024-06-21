Akme Fintrade India's IPO Closes Today; Subscribed 23x So Far

The initial public offering (IPO) of Akme Fintrade India, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 19, is set to close today. The non-bank financial company (NBFC) has already secured approximately ₹38 crore from anchor investors, just before the IPO opened for public bidding.

Subscription Status

As of 12:20 PM on the third day, the subscription details are as follows:

Overall Subscription: 22.99 times

22.99 times Retail Investors: Subscribed 24.66 times

Subscribed 24.66 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Subscribed 57.21 times

Subscribed 57.21 times Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Subscribed 30%

IPO Allocation

The IPO allocation is structured as follows:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 50% of shares

50% of shares Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 15% of shares

15% of shares Retail Investors: 35% of shares

35% of shares Employees’ Segment: Reserved 5,50,000 equity shares

IPO Details

The Akme Fintrade IPO is valued at ₹132 Crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

Use of Proceeds

The proceeds from the IPO are intended for:

Increasing the company’s capital base to meet future capital requirements associated with business and asset expansion. Covering issue-related expenditures.

Management and Registrar