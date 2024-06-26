iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Akme Fintrade gets listed at 6% premium

26 Jun 2024 , 11:34 AM

Akme Fintrade (India) had a modest debut on June 26, listing at ₹127 on the NSE, which is a 6% premium over its issue price of ₹120.

The Akme Fintrade IPO, a book-built issue totaling ₹132 Crores, consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.1 Crore shares. The bidding for the IPO occurred from June 19 to June 21, with allotment finalized on June 24. The shares are listed on both the BSE and NSE.

On the final day of bidding, June 21, the IPO received an overwhelming 53.97 times subscription, with bids for 42.44 Crore shares against the 78.65 lakh shares on offer, according to NSE data. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 129.53 times, the retail individual investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 43.67 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category received 28.12 times the subscription.

The price band for the IPO was set at ₹114 – ₹120 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd was the registrar for the issue.

Akme Fintrade, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) established in 1996, primarily offers loans for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, businesses, and mortgages. The company operates in four states: Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with 9 physical branches and 23 digital points of presence.

 

Related Tags

  • Akme Fintrade
  • Akme Fintrade IPO
  • Akme Fintrade IPO listing
  • Akme Fintrade IPO news
  • Akme Fintrade listing price
  • Akme Fintrade share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.