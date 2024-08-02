iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Akums Drugs IPO Allotment Today: Here's How to Check

2 Aug 2024 , 02:01 PM

The initial public offering (IPO) of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd has closed, attracting strong demand from investors across various categories. The eagerly awaited allotment of Akums Drugs IPO is expected to be finalized today.

Investors can check the Akums Drugs IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the web portal of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The bidding for the Akums Drugs IPO opened on July 30 and closed on August 1. The allotment date is set for August 2, with the listing date scheduled for August 6.

Once the basis of allotment is finalized, investors will be able to check their allotment status online. Investors who receive shares will have them credited to their demat accounts by August 5. Unsuccessful bidders will receive refunds of their application money on the same day.

Subscription Details

The Akums Drugs IPO has been subscribed 63.56 times overall, with bids for 96.36 crore equity shares against the 1.51 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data. The public issue saw substantial interest across different investor categories:

  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): Subscribed 21.30 times.
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed 42.21 times.
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Subscribed 90.09 times.

 

