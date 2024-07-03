Allied Blenders & Distillers closes with a 12.8% premium

Allied Blenders & Distillers’ stock market debut on July 2 began well, with the business closing at ₹317, a 12.8% premium over the issue price of ₹281.
Over three days, the ₹1,500-Crore public offer drew strong investor interest, with buyers bidding for 92.71 Crore equity shares versus a 3.93 Crore offer.
Non-institutional investors supported the issuance, buying 32.40 times their authorised amount. Qualified institutional purchasers bid 50.37 times their reserved amount, while retail investors subscribed for 4.51 times their allotted shares.
The Officer’s Choice whisky company collected ₹499.1 Crore from its anchor book. The anchor book included investors like Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Troo Capital, BNP Paribas, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, and Jupiter India.
The Maharashtra-based spirits company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds primarily to settle debts, as well as for general business objectives.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.