Anthem Biosciences – Fast Growing High Margin CRDMO Player

Anthem Biosciences is a leading player in the fast growing CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation) industry. It is launching its IPO. The IPO consists entirely of an Offer For Sale and there is no Fresh Issue of shares.
Details of the IPO:
The offer is not an issuance of new shares. The entire issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 59,561,404 shares by existing shareholders, which comprise promoters and other selling shareholders. The total amount of IPO aggregates to upto INR 33,950 million
The Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the issue are:
Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRMS) Industry Overview
The Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) industry offers services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across various stages of the drug development and manufacturing processes. The business has several services that comprise research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing, and regulatory affairs.
End Customers and Products/Services Offered
The end users of the CRAMS industry are the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that often outsource research and development (R&D) and manufacturing to CROs and CDMOs. The industry’s products and services include:
Key Segments within the Industry
The CRAMS industry may be broadly categorized into two types:
Growth Dynamics in the Industry
The CRAMS market is estimated to witness robust growth in the near future due to growing outsourcing from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rise in demand for biologics and biosimilars, and stringent regulations. Nevertheless, the industry is not devoid of headwinds like stiff competition, pricing pressure, and regulatory risks.
Opportunities:
Challenges:
Industry Size & Growth
The pharmaceutical contract services market is a growing global market, fueled primarily by the growing trend to outsource research and development (R&D) and manufacturing activities. It is projected to be USD 213.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 330.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
Key Driving Factors
CRO Market
The global CRO market size is projected to reach USD 139.4 billion by 2029 from USD 94.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.2%.
The CRO market can also be classified into discovery, preclinical & clinical services.
The discovery services segment is expected to dominate the CRO market in 2024, followed by preclinical and clinical services.
Key Driving Factors:
CDMO Market:
The global CDMO market size is projected to reach USD 190.0 billion by 2029 from USD 128.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029.
The CDMO market can be additionally classified into small molecule and biologics (large molecule) services.
Small molecule services represented the largest services market of CDMO in 2024. Large molecule (biotherapeutics) services followed second.
Key Driving Factors:
Company Overview
About Anthem Biosciences Limited Anthem Biosciences is India’s premier and one of the world’s largest CRO companies offering integrated drug discovery and development solutions across the pharma value chain. Established in 2006 by Mr. Ajay Bhardwaj, with a vast experience in life sciences business, the Company is committed to offering its customers best in class products and services that address unmet needs in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Anthem Biosciences has spread their wings from small startup to a major CRDMO in India to a global CRDMO company. The company’s services and capabilities have evolved to meet the increasing needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Anthem Biosciences is now a leading service and innovation based company providing, molecular biology and in vitro services for drug discovery, design and synthesis of complex chemicals and intermediates, with the focus on innovation, quality and customer service.
Segments and Products/Services
The two principal segments in which Anthem Biosciences operates are:
Key Milestones
Manufacturing Facilities
The company operates three facilities in India, at Bommassandra (Unit I), Harohalli (Unit II) and under construction at Harohalli (Unit III) which is expected to be commissioned in the first half of Fiscal 2026. The sites are cGMP compliant and have received accreditation from a number of international regulatory bodies.
Competitive Landscape
The industry is highly competitive. Contract Research and Development Manufacturing (CRDMO) market has many competitors fighting for market share. Some of the largest players include
Market Positioning:
The company has developed into a key player in the India CRDMO market and has penetrated the global market. Strong emphasis on innovation, customer-focus and quality has allowed it to position itself differently against its competitors. End-to-end services from discovery to commercialization have also given the company a competitive advantage.
Key Strengths:
Key Weaknesses:
Anthem vs Competition:
The company’s revenue growth rate and profit margin are in line with industry competitors. Nonetheless, its reliance on a handful of large customers and limited presence in some regions remain headwinds.
Revenue CAGR: The rate of revenue CAGR (including repeat) of the company is similar to that of Syngene International & Sai Life Sciences, but lower than that of Divi’s Laboratories.
Market Share: The company has market share lower than Syngene International and Divi’s Laboratories but similar to Sai Life Sciences.
Over the past 2 years, the company has witnessed a robust revenue growth of more than 30%. Operating revenue increased from INR 10,569.2 million in FY23 to INR 18,445.5 in FY25.
This growth is driven by the increase in revenue from D&M services, which rose by 45.45% to ₹13,055.14 million in Fiscal 2025 from ₹8,975.97 million in Fiscal 2024.
Given the nature of its business, adjusted EBITDA margins are high at 37% in FY25. While this is a modest increase from FY24’s EBITDA margins of 35.6%, it is still below FY23’s EBITDA margins of 40.6%. FY23’s EBITDA margins seem to be low due to much lower cost of materials consumed.
Despite a 30%+ YoY growth in EBITDA during FY25, the company’s PAT increased by only 24%. Sharp increase in total tax expense (from 23% in FY24 to 31% in FY25) has been the key reason behind the lower profit growth.
Figure: Financial summary
|INR Millions
|Y/E 03/23
|Y/E 03/24
|Y/E 03/25
|Revenue from Operations
|10569.24
|14193.7
|18445.53
|YoY
|34.29%
|29.96%
|Other income
|770.68
|636.99
|857.32
|Total Revenue
|11339.93
|14830.69
|19302.85
|Cost of materials consumed
|3482.89
|6407.86
|8306.17
|Changes in Work in Progress and finished goods inventories
|-90.12
|-412.35
|-867.05
|Employee benefits expense
|1532.37
|1829.27
|2604.94
|Other expenses
|1355.25
|1319.13
|1693.11
|EBITDA
|4288.85
|5049.79
|6708.36
|EBITDA Margin*
|40.58%
|35.58%
|36.37%
|YoY
|17.74%
|32.84%
|Finance costs
|67.63
|95.35
|103.29
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|636.96
|818.24
|893.71
|Total expenses
|6984.97
|10057.51
|12734.17
|Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items and tax
|4354.95
|4773.18
|6568.68
|YoY
|9.60%
|37.62%
|Exceptional items
|618.02
|0
|0
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|4972.98
|4773.18
|6568.68
|Current tax
|1200.48
|1264.11
|1820.27
|Deferred tax
|-79.36
|-164.03
|235.81
|Total Tax Expense
|1121.13
|1100
|2056.08
|Total Comprehensive Income for the period
|3859.41
|3670.62
|4508.63
|Basic EPS
|6.75
|6.48
|8.07
|Diluted EPS
|6.75
|6.48
|8.04
|YoY
|-4.00%
|24.07%
Source: RHP, * – adjusted
Figure: Peer Comparison Table
|INR Millions
|Revenue
|P/E Ratio (x)
|EV/Operating EBITDA
|Operating EBITDA
|EBITDA Margin
|Diluted EPS
|RoNW (%)
|Anthem Biosciences Limited
|18445.53
|70.90*
|6837.8
|37.07%
|8.04
|20.82
|Syngene International Limited
|36424
|51.54
|23.93
|10418
|28.60%
|12.34
|11.05
|Sai Life Sciences Limited
|16945.7
|92.18
|39.95
|4056.61
|23.94%
|8.61
|10.96
|Cohance Lifesciences Limited (Formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals)
|11975.8
|97.29
|68.44
|3752
|31.33%
|10.45
|13.61
|Divi’s Laboratories Limited
|93600
|83.22
|60.07
|29680
|31.71%
|82.53
|15.35
Source: RHP; * – At top end of price band
