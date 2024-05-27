Awfis IPO: Last day for subscription today

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd’s IPO, which is closing on May 27, Monday, has received a strong response from investors.

At the time of writing, on the last day of subscription, the retail investor portion was subscribed 32.59 times, non-institutional investor portion 59.45 times, the QIB is subscribed at 6.31 times, and the employee portion 15.41 times.

The IPO, open from May 22 to May 27, includes fresh equity shares worth ₹128 Crore and an OFS of 1.23 Crore equity shares. The IPO price band is set at ₹364-383 per share. Minimum application is for 39 equity shares, resulting in a minimum investment of ₹14,937. The issue is reserved 75% for QIBs, 15% for non-institutional buyers, and 10% for retail investors.

Allotment is expected on May 28, with listing on BSE and NSE on May 30.

