Awfis Space IPO Day 1 Subscription status

Bids for 174.77 lakh shares of Awfis Space Solutions were received as of 5:30 p.m. on May 22, 2024, out of the 86.30 lakh shares (not including the anchor part) that were up for grabs in the IPO. This suggests a total subscription of 2.03 times. As of the end of the first day of the Awfis Space Solutions IPO, the detailed breakdown of subscriptions was as follows:

The QIB portion was subscribed 30% while the NII portion was oversubscribed 2.76 times. The Employee and Retail portions of the IPO were oversubscribed 3.53 times and 6.04 times respectively.

The IPO will remain open until May 26, 2024, at which time the final subscription status will be announced.

All of the anchor allocation was done at the ₹383 per share upper end of the pricing range. The anchor allocation price is ₹383 per share after deducting the share premium of ₹373 from the face value of ₹10 per share.

Awfis Space Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO) will be available from May 22 through May 26, 2024, inclusive. The book building initial public offering (IPO) price bracket for Awfis Space Solutions’s shares is 364 to 383 per share, with a face value of 10 per share. Awfis Space Solutions’ IPO will consist of an offer for sale (OFS) component in addition to a new share offering.

