Awfis Space Solutions Makes Strong Debut

The price of Awfis Space Solutions shares began on the BSE at ₹432.25 per share, but they listed on the NSE at ₹435 apiece, giving the allottees a listing gain of slightly over 13%, despite market forecasts of a listing premium exceeding 30% against the upper price range of ₹383.

Shares of Awfis Space Solutions closed at ₹419.1 on the BSE on Listing Day, marking a gain of 9.43% for the IPO investors. The stock made an intraday high of ₹451.45 and an intraday low of ₹409.4 before the close.

On Monday, May 27, the fourth and last day of subscriptions, Awfis Space Solution Ltd IPO, a provider of workspace solutions, received more than 105 times subscriptions.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd were the company’s book running lead managers. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd was the issuing registrar.

