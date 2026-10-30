BLS Polymers Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

The BLS Polymers IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised after the public issue received an overwhelming response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 241.22 times as of October 29, 2026, displaying a strong demand across all investor categories.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 200.25 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category witnessed 559.20 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) portion was subscribed 128.36 times.

Applicants who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status online through the official NSE and BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN number or application number.

Investors who receive shares will see their allotment details displayed on the respective exchange websites. Those who do not receive shares will have their blocked funds released through the refund or ASBA unblocking process as per the IPO schedule.

How to Check BLS Polymers IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Investors can follow these steps to check their BLS Polymers IPO allotment status on the NSE website:

Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal. Select BLS Polymers IPO from the IPO list. Enter your PAN Number. Enter your Application Number. Click Submit to view your allotment status.

The allotment details will appear on the screen if shares have been assigned to the applicant.

How to Check BLS Polymers IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page. Select Issue Type – Equity. Select Issue Name – BLS Polymers IPO. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number. Enter the captcha code. Click Submit.

The system will display whether shares have been allotted against the application.

BLS Polymers IPO Share Credit and Refund Timeline

For successful applicants:

Allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts before the listing date.

Investors who do not receive allotment will have their blocked funds released through the IPO refund or ASBA unblocking process.

The allotment, refund, and listing process will follow the IPO schedule announced by the company and stock exchanges.

BLS Polymers IPO GMP Today

The GMP for BLS Polymers IPO traded at ₹68 on October 30, 2026, reflecting a premium of 45.33% over the upper issue price of ₹150 per share.

Based on the latest GMP, the estimated listing price is calculated to be around ₹218 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 45.33%.

For investors applying for a lot of 100 shares, the estimated listing profit based on the current GMP stands at approximately ₹6,800.

BLS Polymers IPO GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Subscription Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain 30-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹68 241.22x ₹218 45.33% 29-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹68 241.22x ₹218 45.33% 28-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹51 35.30x ₹201 34.00% 27-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹44 9.62x ₹194 29.33% 26-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹40 — ₹190 26.67% 25-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹38 — ₹188 25.33% 24-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹38 — ₹188 25.33% 23-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹38 — ₹188 25.33% 22-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹38 — ₹188 25.33% 21-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹30 — ₹180 20.00% 20-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹30 — ₹180 20.00% 19-Oct-2026 ₹150 ₹18 — ₹168 12.00%

BLS Polymers IPO Subscription Status

The BLS Polymers IPO received an overall subscription of 241.22 times as of October 29, 2026, at 5:56 PM. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category recorded the highest subscription at 559.20 times, followed by the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category at 200.25 times.

The category-wise subscription details are as follows:

Investor Category Subscription QIB 200.25x NII 559.20x S-NII (up to ₹10 lakh) 491.94x B-NII (above ₹10 lakh) 592.83x Retail Individual Investors (RII) 128.36x Overall 241.22x

The retail portion was subscribed 128.36 times, while the S-NII and B-NII categories recorded subscriptions of 491.94 times and 592.83 times, respectively.

Based on the subscription figures, the indicative allotment chances were approximately 1 in 129 for retail investors, 1 in 492 for S-NII applicants and 1 in 593 for B-NII applicants. Actual allotment depends on the final basis of allotment.

What Does BLS Polymers IPO GMP Indicate?

The latest GMP trend suggests that the BLS Polymers IPO may list at a premium compared with its issue price.

Based on the latest GMP of ₹68, the estimated listing price is around ₹218 per share, against the upper issue price of ₹150 per share. This indicates a potential listing gain of approximately 45.33%.

The GMP has increased from ₹18 on October 19 to ₹68 on October 30, indicating an overall upward movement during the period, although the premium remained unchanged between October 29 and October 30.

However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial and unregulated market indicator that can fluctuate based on market conditions, demand and investor sentiment. The actual listing price will depend on factors such as: