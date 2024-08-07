Brainbees Solutions IPO subscribed 25% so far

Brainbees Solutions Ltd’s first public offering (IPO), which runs under the FirstCry brand, began subscriptions on Tuesday, August 6, and will end on Thursday, August 8. Brainbees Solutions’ IPO price band is ₹440 to ₹465 per share.

The ₹4,193.73 crore FirstCry IPO includes a fresh issue of 3.58 crore equity shares worth ₹1,666.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.44 crore shares worth ₹2,527.73 crore. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on August 9, with an IPO listing date of August 13.

In the retail category, the IPO was subscribed 94%, while the share earmarked for employees was subscribed 3.25 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have subscribed 22%, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have booked 3% thus far.

