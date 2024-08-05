iifl-logo

Ceigall India IPO subscribed 11.48 times so far on last day

5 Aug 2024 , 03:26 PM

Ceigall India Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) debuted in the Indian primary market on August 1, 2024, and will be open for bids until August 5, 2024. Ceigall India’s IPO subscription status indicates that the public offering was completely subscribed to, despite a severe sell-off on Friday.

Ceigall India’s IPO price band is from ₹380 to ₹401 per equity share. The company expects to raise ₹1,252.66 crore from its initial offer, with ₹684.25 crore for issuing new shares. ₹568.41 crore is been up for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

After two days of bidding, the public issue was booked 1.63 times, while the retail portion of the book build issue was subscribed to 1.97 times and the NII portion was filled 1.75 times. The QIB section of the issue was booked 0.01 times.

By 15:20 p.m. on the third day of bidding, the public issue had been booked 11.48 times, the retail portion of the book build issue had been subscribed 3.37 times, and the NII portion had been filled 12.85 times. The QIB section of the book build issue was scheduled 25.14 times.

