iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

DEE Development Engineers IPO to open on June 19th

12 Jun 2024 , 11:55 AM

DEE Development Engineers, a specialized process piping solutions provider, will see its  initial public offer (IPO) open on June 19. The company has set IPO price band at ₹192-203 per share. Investors who want to apply for the IPO can bid for a minimum 73 shares and its multiples thereof.

The issue will conclude on June 21. As per RHP, the company aims to raise ₹418 Crore which includes fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹325 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹93.01 Crore. Promoter Krishan Lalit Bansal is the only selling shareholder and will be offloading his share.

Dee Development’s IPO allotment of shares is tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 24. Refunds will begin on Tuesday, June 25, and shares will be credited to the allottees’ demat accounts the same day. The shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 26.

The IPO has allocated up to 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail investors. Eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion will receive a discount of ₹19 per equity share.

Dee Development Engineers specializes in providing process pipe solutions for industries such as oil and gas, electricity (including nuclear), and chemicals. With over three decades of manufacturing experience, the firm has grown by leveraging its brand, strategically located production facilities, and engineering capabilities.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to meet working capital requirements (₹75 Crore), prepay or repay certain outstanding borrowings (₹175 Crore), and for general corporate purposes.

SBI Capital Markets Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar.

Related Tags

  • DEE Develop
  • Dee Development Engineers IPO
  • DEE Development Engineers IPO datesment Engineers
  • DEE Development Engineers IPO issue price
  • DEE Development Engineers IPO price band
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.