Dee Development Engineers IPO opens today

Dee Development Engineers Limited commenced its initial public offering (IPO) today, open for subscription until June 21, 2024. The IPO price band is set between ₹193 and ₹203 per equity share for the engineering company.

As of June 19, 2024, at 2:26 PM on the first day of bidding, the IPO is subscribed 1.50 times, with the retail portion subscribed 1.88 times and the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion 2.57 times.

The company aims to raise ₹418.01 crore through the IPO, with ₹325 crore from fresh shares and ₹93.01 crore through the OFS route. Each lot in the public issue consists of 73 company shares, and bidding is open until June 21, 2024.

