iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

DEE Development Engineers IPO subscribed 2.51 times on Day 1

20 Jun 2024 , 08:59 AM

DEE Development Engineers IPO began the first day of bidding with a strong response from retail and non-institutional investors, and both sections were fully booked within a few hours of the start. According to BSE data, the subscription status for DEE Development’s IPO was 2.51 times.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) placed bids for 2.68 times their quota whereas Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS) quota was subscribed 5.29 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was booked 2%. The employee portion was booked 7.06 times.

According to BSE data, the initial share sale attracted bids for 3,74,89,734 shares, with 1,49,44,944 shares on offer.

The engineering company, Dee Development, has set an IPO price band of ₹193 to ₹203 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The subscription period concludes on Friday, June 21. Bids can be placed for a minimum of 73 equity shares and multiples of 73 equity shares thereafter.

Dee Development IPO has allocated at least 50% of the shares in the public offering for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail investors. Eligible employees who bid in the employee reserve segment will receive a ₹19 discount per equity share.

DEE Development Engineers stated on Tuesday, June 18, that it has raised above ₹125 Crore from anchor investors.

Dee Development Engineers is an engineering firm that specialised in the design, procurement, and manufacture of process pipes for sectors such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and more. With over three and a half decades of manufacturing experience, the company has successfully expanded its operations by using its brand, strategically positioned production facilities, and engineering capabilities.

Dee Development’s ₹418 crore IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹325 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4,582,000 equity shares by founder Krishan Lalit Bansal.

The company’s promoters are Krishan Lalit Bansal, Ashima Bansal, and DDE Piping Components Private Limited.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Dee Development Engineers
  • IPO
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.