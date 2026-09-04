Deepa Jewellers IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

4 Sep 2026 , 12:06 PM
The Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, September 4, after the public issue received a strong response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 43.40 times, highlighting robust demand across investor categories.
Applicants who participated in the Deepa Jewellers IPO can check their allotment status online through the official NSE and BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN number or application number. The IPO’s registrar is Bigshare Services.
Investors who receive shares will see the allotment details displayed on the respective exchange or registrar websites. Those who do not receive shares will have their blocked funds released as per the IPO schedule.
Investors can follow these steps to check their Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status on the NSE website:
The allotment details will appear on the screen if shares have been assigned to the applicant. The NSE process allows investors to check their bid details using PAN or application information.
Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:
The system will display whether shares have been allotted against the application.
Investors can also check the allotment through Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue, using their PAN, application number or demat account details.
For successful applicants:
The Deepa Jewellers IPO is scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on September 8, 2026. Market reports indicate that share credit and refund-related processes are expected to be completed before the listing.
The Deepa Jewellers IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹21 on September 4, 2026, according to the latest figures provided.
Based on the upper issue price of ₹177 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹198 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 11.86%.
The latest GMP suggests that grey market expectations remain positive, although the premium has moderated significantly from the ₹55 level recorded on August 31.
Investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Subscription
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Listing Gain
|04-Sep-2026
|₹177
|₹21
|43.4x
|₹198
|11.86%
|03-Sep-2026
|₹177
|₹18
|43.4x
|₹195
|10.17%
|02-Sep-2026
|₹177
|₹28
|3.69x
|₹205
|15.82%
|01-Sep-2026
|₹177
|₹44
|0.88x
|₹221
|24.86%
|31-Aug-2026
|₹177
|₹55
|—
|₹232
|31.07%
|30-Aug-2026
|₹177
|₹45
|—
|₹222
|25.42%
|29-Aug-2026
|₹177
|₹53
|—
|₹230
|29.94%
|28-Aug-2026
|₹177
|₹47
|—
|₹224
|26.55%
|27-Aug-2026
|₹177
|₹47
|—
|₹224
|26.55%
The GMP data shows that the premium climbed to ₹55 on August 31 before declining to ₹21 by September 4. This represents a significant moderation in grey market expectations ahead of the allotment. Other market trackers have also reported a GMP in the ₹18-₹24 range around the close of the issue.
The latest GMP trend suggests that the Deepa Jewellers IPO may list at a premium compared with its issue price. Based on the latest GMP of ₹21, the estimated listing price is around ₹198 per share against the issue price of ₹177 per share.
This indicates a potential listing gain of approximately 11.86%, if the grey market premium translates into the actual listing price.
However, the GMP has declined from ₹55 on August 31 to ₹21 on September 4. The moderation suggests that grey market expectations have cooled despite the IPO receiving strong demand from investors.
The actual listing price will depend on several factors, including:
GMP is unofficial and unregulated, so investors should not treat it as a guaranteed indication of the listing price.
The Deepa Jewellers IPO received an overall subscription of 43.40 times by September 3, 2026, reflecting strong investor demand.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 36.73 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 109.04 times.
Within the NII segment, the Small NII category was subscribed 72.02 times, with estimated allotment chances of around 1 out of 73. The Big NII category was subscribed 127.56 times, translating into estimated allotment chances of around 1 out of 128.
The Retail Individual Investors (RII) portion was subscribed 19.09 times, with estimated allotment chances of approximately 1 out of 20.
|Investor Category
|Subscription
|Estimated Allotment Chances
|QIB
|36.73x
|—
|NII
|109.04x
|—
|S-NII (≤ ₹10 lakh)
|72.02x
|~1 out of 73
|B-NII (> ₹10 lakh)
|127.56x
|~1 out of 128
|RII
|19.09x
|~1 out of 20
|Overall
|43.40x
|—
The IPO received bids for 1,81,80,845 shares against the shares offered, resulting in an overall subscription of 43.40 times.
With the allotment process underway on September 4, investors can check their individual Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status through the NSE, BSE or Bigshare Services website using their PAN, application number or other required details. The shares are scheduled to list on September 8, 2026.
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