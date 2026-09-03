Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium at ₹28 on Issue Closing Day; Check Subscription Status and Expected Listing Price

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP today: The grey market premium (GMP) for the Deepa Jewellers IPO stood at ₹28 per share on September 3, the day the public issue is scheduled to close. At the latest GMP, the estimated listing price works out to around ₹205 per share, compared with the IPO issue price of ₹177.

The latest GMP indicates a potential listing gain of around 15.82%, if the grey market trend holds until the shares make their debut on the stock exchanges. However, investors should remember that GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

The Deepa Jewellers IPO has also seen a healthy response from investors so far, with the issue subscribed 5.15 times overall.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today

As of September 3, the Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP was ₹28. With the IPO price fixed at ₹177 per share, the estimated listing price based on the prevailing GMP is around ₹205.

At ₹205, the estimated premium over the issue price comes to 15.82%.

The GMP, however, has moderated significantly from the levels seen towards the end of August. On August 31, the grey market premium had touched ₹55, implying an estimated listing price of ₹232, or a premium of 31.07% over the issue price.

Here’s a look at the recent Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP trend:

GMP Date | IPO Price | GMP | Estimated Listing Price | Estimated Gain

September 3 | ₹177 | ₹28 | ₹205 | 15.82%

September 2 | ₹177 | ₹28 | ₹205 | 15.82%

September 1 | ₹177 | ₹44 | ₹221 | 24.86%

August 31 | ₹177 | ₹55 | ₹232 | 31.07%

August 30 | ₹177 | ₹45 | ₹222 | 25.42%

August 29 | ₹177 | ₹53 | ₹230 | 29.94%

August 28 | ₹177 | ₹47 | ₹224 | 26.55%

August 27 | ₹177 | ₹47 | ₹224 | 26.55%

The numbers show that sentiment in the grey market has cooled over the past few sessions. The GMP has dropped from ₹55 on August 31 to ₹28 today.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Subscription Status

The Deepa Jewellers IPO has received a strong overall response, with the issue subscribed 5.15 times as of the latest available data.

The retail investor portion has been subscribed 6.21 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category has recorded subscription of 8.93 times.

Within the NII segment, the Small NII category, covering applications up to ₹10 lakh, has been subscribed 10.46 times. The Big NII category, covering applications above ₹10 lakh, has seen subscription of 8.16 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion has been subscribed 0.46 times.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Subscription Breakdown

Investor Category | Subscription

QIB | 0.46x

NII |8.93x

S-NII | 10.46x

B-NII | 8.16x

Retail | 6.21x

Overall | 5.15x

The issue has received bids for 1,81,80,845 shares, against the shares on offer, translating into overall subscription of 5.15 times.

Deepa Jewellers IPO: What Does the GMP Indicate?

The current GMP of ₹28 suggests that the grey market is indicating a listing price of approximately ₹205.

At this level, investors who receive an allotment could potentially see a gain of around ₹28 per share at listing, translating into a return of approximately 15.82% over the issue price.

That said, GMP should not be treated as a formal price target. Grey market premiums can change quickly depending on market sentiment, demand for the IPO and broader market conditions.

The sharp decline in GMP from ₹55 to ₹28 over the past few days is also something investors may want to keep an eye on. It suggests that the premium being indicated in the unofficial market has moderated ahead of the listing.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Closing Today

The Deepa Jewellers IPO is closing today, September 3, 2026. Investors looking to subscribe to the issue will need to complete their applications within the applicable bidding window.

With the overall subscription already standing at 5.15 times, the issue has attracted considerable demand, particularly from retail and NII investors.

The final subscription numbers could change as investors submit bids on the closing day.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Listing: What Investors Should Watch

The current GMP points towards an estimated listing price of ₹205, but the actual listing price may be higher or lower.

Investors should therefore consider factors beyond GMP, including the final subscription figures, the broader market trend and investor sentiment around the jewellery sector.

For those who have already applied, the next important event will be the IPO allotment, followed by the credit of shares into successful applicants’ demat accounts and the eventual stock market listing.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Key Takeaways

IPO issue price: ₹177 per share

Latest GMP: ₹28

Estimated listing price: ₹205

Estimated listing gain: 15.82%

Overall subscription: 5.15x

Retail subscription: 6.21x

NII subscription: 8.93x

QIB subscription: 0.46x

IPO closing date: September 3, 2026

Latest GMP trend: Moderated from ₹55 on August 31 to ₹28 today

Disclaimer: Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Grey market premium data is unofficial and can change before listing. The estimated listing price based on GMP is only an indication and should not be considered a guarantee of the actual listing price or returns. Investors should conduct their own research and assess the risks before making investment decisions.