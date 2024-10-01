Diffusion Engineers IPO Allotment: Here's how to check

Welding consumables manufacturer, Diffusion Engineers’ IPO was closed for subscription on September 30 and received 114.49 times subscription. The company raised ₹158 crore from the fresh issue. It will use the net proceeds from the IPO towards funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of existing manufacturing facility at Khasra, setting up new manufacturing facility in Nagpur, funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Diffusion Engineers IPO Timeline:

Event Date Diffusion Engineers IPO Open Date 26th September 2024 Diffusion Engineers IPO Close Date 30th September 2024 Diffusion Engineers IPO Allotment Date 1st October 2024 Diffusion Engineers IPO Initiation of Refunds 3rd October 2024 Diffusion Engineers IPO Credit of Shares to Demat 3rd October 2024 Diffusion Engineers IPO Listing Date 4th October 2024

Subscription status:

Date QIB NII Retail EMP Total Day 1

September 26, 2024 0.03 6.85 11.58 17.43 7.34 Day 2

September 27, 2024 0.28 47.39 34.85 38.09 27.74 Day 3

September 30, 2024 95.74 207.60 85.61 95.05 114.50

How to Check Diffusion Engineers IPO Allotment Status on BSE/NSE?

Investors who have applied for the Diffusion Engineers IPO can track the allotment status through the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or National Stock Exchange (NSE) websites. Here’s how:

Steps to check on BSE:

Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. From the “Issue Type” dropdown, select “Equity.” Choose “Diffusion Engineers Limited” from the “Issue Name” dropdown. Enter your application number and PAN ID. Complete the captcha by clicking ‘I am not a robot’ and then press “Search.”

How to Check IPO Allotment Status in Your Bank Account:

Log in to your bank’s internet banking portal or mobile app. Navigate to the “IPO Services” or “Application Status” section. Input your PAN, application number, or other relevant details. Once submitted, the status of your IPO allotment, including the number of shares allocated, should be displayed. For accuracy, you can cross-check with the IPO Registrar.

How to Check IPO Allotment Status in a Demat Account:

Log into your Demat account via your depository participant’s (DP) mobile app or website. Go to the “IPO” or “Portfolio” section. Check whether the allotted shares are reflected in your Demat account. If shares aren’t visible, visit the Registrar’s website and enter your application details to verify the allotment. For any discrepancies, reach out to your DP’s customer service for assistance.

How to Check Diffussion Engineers IPO Allotment Status on Registrar Website:

Visit website of IPO Registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. https://www.bigshareonline.com/ Click on “IPO Allotment status” at the Homepage. Select any of the server available on the page, “Server 1”, “Server 2” or “Server 3”. Select the name of the company in which you have applied for the IPO. Select any one of “Application number”, “Beneficiary ID” or “PAN Number”. Enter the details of your selection. Enter “Captcha”. Click on “Search”

About the Diffusion Engineers IPO:

The initial public offer of Diffusion Engineers Limited was open for subscription from September 26 to September 30. The company has issued its shares at a price band of ₹159-168 apiece. Investors were allowed to apply in a lot size of 88 shares and its multiples.

The offering includes a reservation of up to 50,000 shares for employees, available at a discount of ₹8 per share from the issue price.